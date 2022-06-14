Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards is the retailer's loyalty program and offers frequent customers a whole load of bonuses and rewards each time they shop.

There are multiple tiers, and customers qualify for each depending on how much they spend annually. MVPs who spend $0 to $2,499.99 a year will get the chance to win all-pro prizes. Silver MVPs must spend $2,500 to $9,999.99 annually to receive 1% back (starting at $2,500), plus get 1 free drink and snack coupon a month.

Gold MVPs spend $10,000 to $24,999.99 and earn 1.25% back (starting at $10,000) and get 2 free drink and snack coupons a month. Finally, at the highest level, Platinum MVPs spend more than $25,000 each year and get 1.5% back (starting at $25,000) and get three free drink and snack coupons per month.

It's definitely a loyalty program that is designed for tradesmen and business owners rather than just regular customers, but as it's free there's no harm in signing up. Even standard MVP members get entered in prize draws and sometimes get access to exclusive deals and discounts.