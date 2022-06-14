Lowe's promo codes for June 2022
What are Lowe's promo codes
Lowe's promo codes are hidden coupons that can be used to lower the price of thousands of home improvement supplies, tools and large appliances. Shoppers can save up to 50% using Lowe's promo codes. Like many retailers, Lowe's also allows you to stack coupon codes on top of sale items for an even deeper discount. Using a Lowe's promo code is also super simple, and can be done before beginning the final checkout process.
Where can I find Lowe's promo codes that work?
Lowe's promo codes can be found on any given day of the week, and aren't just limited to major sales events. The retailer will something dish them out via promotional emails, and they can also be found on pages such as this one that list the best Lowe's promo codes currently available. Once you've got one, you just need to apply it to your cart and you'll see your newly discounted price before beginning the checkout process.
What is Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards?
Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards is the retailer's loyalty program and offers frequent customers a whole load of bonuses and rewards each time they shop.
There are multiple tiers, and customers qualify for each depending on how much they spend annually. MVPs who spend $0 to $2,499.99 a year will get the chance to win all-pro prizes. Silver MVPs must spend $2,500 to $9,999.99 annually to receive 1% back (starting at $2,500), plus get 1 free drink and snack coupon a month.
Gold MVPs spend $10,000 to $24,999.99 and earn 1.25% back (starting at $10,000) and get 2 free drink and snack coupons a month. Finally, at the highest level, Platinum MVPs spend more than $25,000 each year and get 1.5% back (starting at $25,000) and get three free drink and snack coupons per month.
It's definitely a loyalty program that is designed for tradesmen and business owners rather than just regular customers, but as it's free there's no harm in signing up. Even standard MVP members get entered in prize draws and sometimes get access to exclusive deals and discounts.
Does Lowe's offer free shipping?
Lowe's does offer free shipping, but not on everything. In order to qualify for free delivery, your order must total more than $45. In addition, most items are also available for in-store pick-up. This is always free and you'll get a notification once your purchase is ready to collect at your nearest location.
Lowe's hints and tips
In addition to Lowe's coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Lowe's:
- Check the Lowe's Savings page: Lowe's has an entire section of its website dedicated to deals. The Savings (opens in new tab) section can be broken down by category such as appliances or home decor and contains all the retailer's biggest current discounts.
- Set up a subscription: A lot of products Lowe's sells are the type you'll look to buy over and over again, which is why the retailer offers a Subscription (opens in new tab) scheme. You can set up a regular delivery of essentials such as air filters and you'll save 5% on all eligible items.
- Sign up for an MVP account: To truly see the benefits of an MVP account you will need quite a significant annual spend, but even a free account comes with access to prize draws and exclusive offers.
- Shop seasonal sales: Lowe's is almost always running some form of seasonal sale. Whether it's for annual sales events like Black Friday or just a collection of offers to mark the changing of the seasons. Expect to find deals offering up to 40% off patio furniture and much more.
How to use Lowe's promo codes
Using a Lowe's promo code is a simple process. Add any qualifying items to your shopping bag, and then head over to view your cart. From here, before you start checking out, click the "Add Promo Code" button. Enter your code and your final checkout price should automatically update.
Keep in mind that while you can use some promo codes on items that are already discounted, there may be restrictions on some top-selling or clearance products. Before attempting to redeem a Lowe's promo code make sure to read the full details to avoid disappointment.
About Lowe's
Lowe's is a one-stop shop for all things home improvement. From small DIY jobs to larger construction projects, hardware hobbyists and professionals shop at Lowe's all year round for its excellent product range, expert staff and competitive prices. Now one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world, Lowe's grew from a single small-town hardware store in North Carolina. Opened in 1921 by Lucius Smith Lowe, this store was the start of a business that now spans more than 2,000 locations across the country. Lowe's offers everything from large kitchen appliances to construction supplies, as well as home decor, power tools and electrical equipment. Lowe's even has an NFL Fan Shop for sporting enthusiasts looking to get game day-ready. Whatever you're looking to do around your home, or business premises, Lowe's is here to help.
Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.