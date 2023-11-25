Peacock Cyber Monday deal for $1.99 a month is too good to pass up

For the past three years, Peacock has offered one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals. As one of the newer streamers on the block, Peacock has some catching up to do with giants Netflix and Disney Plus and this discounts have undoubtedly helped grow their user base.

Right now, new subscribers can get Peacock for $1.99 per month, which is 66% off the regular price. And that price is locked in for a full year.

Even better, the annual Peacock plan is $19.99, which essentially gives you two months free!

Peacock Cyber Monday deal: was $5.99 now $1.99

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Watch new episodes of Real Housewives, SNL It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more.

The 2023 Peacock Cyber Monday deal isn’t quite as good as last year’s, which slashed the price of Peacock Premium from $4.99 to $0.99, a massive 80% discount. However, Peacock raised its prices this year so that the Premium plan is now $5.99. The 2023 Peacock Cyber Monday deal reflects that change.

It’s still a fantastic discount and one that I personally recommend. Peacock is our budget pick among the best streaming services. Its impressive library features a mix of excellent exclusive TV such as Poker Face, next-day episodes of NBC and Bravo shows, recently-released movies and live sports, including the NFL and Premier League.

Peacock also streams Hallmark Christmas movies — ’tis the season for holiday romance!

Other Peacock deals

If you are unable to take advantage of the Peacock Black Friday deal because you’re not a new subscriber, there are still ways to save.

First, if you sign up for an annual plan, you’ll get 12 months for the price of 10.

The other way is through a student discount. If you have a student email account from an accredited university, Peacock Premium will cost you just $1.99. You’ll have to re-confirm your student status every year to retain that rate.

Be sure to check out our Cyber Monday TV deals too — after all, you'll need something on which to watch all your favorite shows.