Hallmark Christmas movies 2023 — when and where to stream all 40 movies

When the weather outside is frightful, cozying up with a Hallmark Christmas movie is so delightful. As usual, the Hallmark Channel is unleashing an onslaught of holiday movies this season — 40 all told!

The Hallmark Christmas movie extravaganza is already underway, having begun before (checks notes) Halloween. The "Countdown to Christmas" movie series runs every weekend through Dec. 17, plus the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" flicks air most Thursdays.

This year's slate features both holiday comedies and dramas set in small towns, Notting Hill, Scotland, the mountains of North Carolina, New York City and, naturally, Christmas Island. Familiar faces return, including Queen of Hallmark movies Lacey Chabert in not one but two new entries.

In addition to airing on the Hallmark Channel, the movies will stream on Peacock, one of our favorite streaming services. Peacock gives you access to watch Hallmark Channel movies live and for 72 hours on-demand. It's one of the reasons why a Peacock Black Friday deal is on our wish list.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Here's the complete 2023 Hallmark Christmas movies guide and schedule.

All movie premieres air at 8 p.m. ET/PT unless otherwise designated.

Oct. 20-22

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Checkin' It Twice

Cast: Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry

Plot: A journeyman hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis when he's traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey-loving family's backyard.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Where Are You, Christmas?

Cast: Lyndsy Fonseca, Michael Rady, Jim O'Heir, Julie Warner

Plot: When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

Under the Christmas Sky

Cast: Jessica Parker Kennedy, Ryan Paevey

Plot: Kat (Kennedy) is an esteemed astrophysicist scheduled for her first trip into space until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired up with by-the-book David (Paevey) to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?

Oct. 27-29

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Christmas by Design

Cast: Rebecca Dalton, Jonathan Keltz

Plot: A fashion designer (Dalton) gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her approach to what's most important in life.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Mystic Christmas

Cast: Jessy Schram, Chandler Massey, Patti Murin, William R. Moses

Plot: Juniper (Schram) travels to Mystic, Conn., during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer (Massey), the owner of the pizza shop.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Joyeux Noel

Cast: Jaicy Elliot, Brant Daugherty

Plot: When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea (Elliot), she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark (Daugherty) to uncover the mystery behind the artist.

Nov. 3-5

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

Flipping for Christmas

Cast: Ashley Newbrough, Marcus Rosner

Plot: It's almost Christmas when busy Realtor Abigail (Newbrough) agrees to help her sister with the "simple flip" of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Rosner) has other plans in mind.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Never Been Chris'd

Cast: Janel Parrish, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tyler Hynes

Plot: Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi (Parrish) and Liz (Lamothe-Kipnes) reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Hynes). A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship.

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

The Santa Summit

Cast: Hunter King, Benjamin Hollingsworth

Plot: It's time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin (King), a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam (Hollingsworth), but doesn't get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amid the chaos, celebration and a sea of Santas, they all find what they're looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance and a strengthened bond of friendship.

Nov. 10-12

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

Everything Christmas

Cast: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, Corey Sevier, Matt Wells

Plot: Lori Jo's (Busby) love for Christmas takes her on a road trip with her roommate Tori (Barrell) to Yuletide Springs, where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor Lori Jo's late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl (Sevier) and Jason (Wells), and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

Christmas Island

Cast: Rachel Skarsten, Andrew Walker

Plot: When a snowstorm diverts Kate's (Skarsten) first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller (Walker) to secure her dream job as the family's pilot.

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

A Heidelberg Holiday

Cast: Ginna Claire Mason, Frédéric Brossier

Plot: Heidi Heidelberg (Mason) gets the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas (Brossier), a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

Nov. 24-26

FRIDAY, NOV. 17

Navigating Christmas

Cast: Chelsea Hobbs, Stephen Huszar

Plot: Recently divorced Melanie (Hobbs) and son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner (Huszar).

SATURDAY, NOV. 18

A Merry Scottish Christmas

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf

Plot: When estranged siblings, Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

SUNDAY, NOV. 19

Holiday Hotline

Cast: Emily Tennant, Niall Matter

Plot: After leaving London, Abby (Tennant) connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad "John" (Matter) whom Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Nov. 23-26

THURSDAY, NOV. 23

Catch Me If You Claus

Cast: Italia Ricci, Luke Macfarlane

Plot: Avery Quinn (Ricci) is an aspiring news anchor who's finally getting her big break on her station's Christmas morning newscast. But that's put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris (Macfarlane), Santa's son, who is on his first mission. A night of adventure ensues as they find themselves being pursued by the police as well as some shady characters. Along the way, they connect over living in the shadow of their parents and inspire each other to go after their dreams.

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Letters to Santa

6 p.m. ET/PT

Cast: Katie Leclerc, Rafael de la Fuente

Plot: When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they request the Christmas gift they want more than anything — for their separated parents (Leclerc, de la Fuente) to reunite.

Holiday Road

Cast: Sara Canning, Warren Christie

Plot: When bad weather leaves each of them stranded at the airport for the holidays, a tech entrepreneur (Christie), a travel writer (Canning), a devoted mother (Enid-Raye Adams) and her son (Kiefer O'Reilly), a stubborn senior (Trevor Lerner), an enigmatic woman with a hint of mystery (Brittany Willacy), a couple traveling from Hong Kong (Sharon Crandall, Ryan Mah) and a social media influencer (Princess Davis) all agree to rent a shared van to embark on a road trip to Denver. When their unexpected journey brings them into uncharted territory, they navigate a series of misadventures together and form a deeper bond that just might change the trajectories of each of their lives. Inspired by true events.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25

Christmas in Notting Hill

6 p.m. ET/PT

Cast: Sarah Ramos, William Moseley

Plot: Famous soccer star Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) — a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, Seth Morris, Jennifer Aspen

Plot: As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane's uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta), and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year's Christmas celebrations the best yet — even if being the HOA president's girlfriend doesn't stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty (Morris, Aspen), it looks like this year's competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain — this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

SUNDAY, NOV. 26

Our Christmas Mural

6 p.m. ET/PT

Cast: Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte

Plot: Olivia (Paxton-Beesley) is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will (Jeannotte) to create a Christmas masterpiece.

A Biltmore Christmas

Cast: Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager")

Plot: Lucy Hardgrove (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie classic His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at the beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn't satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original's feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Polaha), one of the film's stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Dec. 1-3

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

My Norwegian Holiday

Cast: Rhiannon Fish, David Elsendoorn

Plot: J.J. (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll's history and her grandmother's ties, J.J. agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they're drawn into Henrik's family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister's wedding the day before Christmas Eve. J.J. embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll's origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family.

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

A Not So Royal Christmas

Cast: Brooke D'Orsay, Will Kemp

Plot: Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D'Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled years ago.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

Christmas with a Kiss

Cast: Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Jaime M. Callica

Plot: A Mahogany Presentation. A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family's Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photojournalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion.

Dec. 8-10

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

Magic in Mistletoe

Cast: Lyndie Greenwood, Paul Campbell

Plot: Harrington (Campbell) is the author of a popular book series but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he's joined by April (Greenwood), a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington's recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington's guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

Christmas on Cherry Lane

Cast: Catherine Bell, Jonathan Bennett, John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, James Denton, Vincent Rodriguez III

Plot: A young couple preparing to welcome their first child (Brotherton, Cahill); an empty-nester (Bell) and her fiancé (Denton) ready to start a new chapter; and a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez III) who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

Round and Round

Cast: Vic Michaelis, Bryan Greenberg, Rick Hoffman

Plot: Rachel's (Michaelis) stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents' Hanukkah party. Can Zach (Greenberg), the "nice boy" grandma's trying to set her up with, help her make it to tomorrow?

Dec. 15-17

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

The Secret Gift of Christmas

Cast: Meghan Ory, Christopher Russell

Plot: Bonnie (Ory) is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick (Russell) reconnect with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick's ideas of shopping couldn't be more different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Sealed With a List

Cast: Katie Findlay, Evan Roderick

Plot: This holiday season, festive Carley (Findlay) sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt (Roderick), she finds love and the confidence to chase her dreams.

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

Friends & Family Christmas

Cast: Humberly Gonzalez, Ali Liebert

Plot: Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However, as they spend time in each other's worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for.

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas" Schedule

Premieres air at 8 p.m. ET/PT

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Ms. Christmas Comes to Town

Stars: Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven

Logline: A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas (Niven) receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

My Christmas Guide

Stars: Amber Marshall, Ben Mehl

Logline: After losing his eyesight, a college professor (Mehl) adopts a seeing-eye dog from a guide dog trainer (Marshall). As they all begin to spend time together, his confidence returns and his heart begins to open.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Stars: Erica Cerra, Victor Webster

Logline: New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

A World Record Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Lucas Bryant, Aias Dalman

Logline: Charlie (Dalman) is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1400 Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa (DeLoach) and stepfather Eric (Bryant) encourage him to reach for his dream and they all celebrate when he gets the good news that he'll get his chance on Christmas Eve. In the spirit of the holiday, they organize a fundraiser giving the townspeople an opportunity to donate and decorate a Jenga block, with the proceeds going to benefit kids with autism. Charlie's journey to setting the Jenga world record gives them all the chance to learn more not just about themselves, but about what family really means.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

A Season for Family

Stars: Brendan Penny, Stacey Farber, Benjamin Jacobson, Azriel Dalman

Logline: Maddy's (Farber) adopted son Wesley (Jacobson) has just one Christmas wish — to meet his brother Cody (Dalman), who was adopted into a different family. Cody's father Paul (Penny) is a widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting. However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech, Chris Carmack, Grace Leer

Logline: Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes-Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew, the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought here for a life-changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

To All a Good Night

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Mark Ghanimé

Logline: A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family's parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

Heaven Down Here

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Tina Lifford, Juan Riedinger, Richard Harmon, Phylicia Rashad

Logline: Inspired by Mickey Guyton's song of the same name, "Heaven Down Here" tells the story of four disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits the town. Imami (Brown) is a widowed mother of two who's having trouble making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with her boss Dan (Harmon), who doesn't exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix (Riedinger) is a local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his alienation from his son. Clara (Lifford) is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient (Rashad) and whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their respective prayers.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Stars: Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Ayres

Logline: A New DaySpring Movie. Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck (Vandervoort) adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to the weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper's brother Joe (Ayres), a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe's family and participating in the local church's Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation… and the two begin to see each other in a new light.