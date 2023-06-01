Our favorite PS5 SSD just crashed to $79 — the lowest price ever

June is shaping up to be a big month for new PS5 games with Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy 16 all launching in the next few weeks. With so much to play in the weeks ahead, your console’s hard drive might be seriously squeezed to install all these new releases at once. And that makes these epic PS5 SSD deals at Amazon extremely well-timed.

For a limited time, the WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD is on sale for $79 at Amazon. That’s a massive $100 off its regular retail price and the lowest price to date for this drive. This deal comfortably beats the previous all-time low of $109 we saw during the recent Memorial Day sales.

If an extra 1TB still isn’t enough storage space for you then the WD_Black 2TB SN850X SSD is also on sale for $149 at Amazon. That’s $160 off its full retail price of $309 and is the lowest price ever for this sizeable PS5-compatible drive. In fact, it's arguably the best PS5 SSD deal we’ve ever spotted.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off at Amazon which drops it down to the lowest price ever of just $79.

WD_Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $149 @ Amazon

The 2TB WD_Black SN850X SSD is also on sale right now at Amazon. It's been sliced $160 off, dropping it down to just $149 from its regular price of $309. This is the same great PS5 SSD just twice the size of the 1TB model above. It's a great pick if you want to significantly boost your console's storage capacity.

The WD_Black SN850X is the new model of the highly popular SN850 drive and is comfortably among the best PS5 internal SSDs you can buy. The SN850X offers faster read and write speeds than its predecessor and is available up to 4TB in size. Although, 4TB is definitely an excessive amount of storage unless you want to install literally all the best PS5 games at the same time.

Naturally, the WD_Black SN850X hits all Sony’s requirements for a PS5-compatible SSD. And if you need further reassurance, I’ve been testing the regular SN850 in my console for almost two years and can confirm it works flawlessly. In fact, I’ve actually experienced faster loading times after installing games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the WD_Black SN850.

These on-sale models come with a heatsink preinstalled which is important as Sony recommends any SSD added to the PS5’s storage expansion bay comes with some form of cooling to prevent the console or drive from overheating. While you could buy a standalone SSD and attach a third-party heatsink yourself, these SN850Xs are ready to go out of the box which is highly convenient.

It’s also worth remembering that installing a new SSD in your PS5 doesn’t involve removing the original hard drive. That means if you add a 1TB SN850X to your console you get all that extra storage alongside the 667GB of useable space that comes as standard. That is more than enough space to install several of the biggest PS5 games (for example, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which demands a whopping 150GB) and still have room to spare.

As the file size of blockbuster games continues to increase, a PS5 SSD is becoming more and more of an essential accessory. There was a time when a new drive would cost roughly half the price of an entire current-gen console (I paid $270 for a 1TB SSD in 2021!), but now the best PS5 SSDs are rapidly dropping in price, and these current deals at Amazon are the best we’ve ever seen.