New PS5 bundle confirmed — and it includes Final Fantasy 16

Sony has confirmed a new PS5 bundle that is sure to delight fans of the beloved RPG franchise Final Fantasy.

This latest PS5 Bundle will include a standard PS5 Disc console and a digital copy of Final Fantasy 16. The bundle will release on June 22, the same day as the game, and while not yet confirmed it's likely to retail for $559 / £539 / AU$904, which is a slight saving compared to the full cost of the console ($499) and a copy of the game ($69) if bought separately.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

An additional bundle with a PS5 Digital Edition console will also be available. Expect this to retail for around $459, and it also includes the Final Fantasy 16 game via a voucher code in the box. These bundles have been confirmed for the Southeast Asia region via the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) but we expect them to also release globally.

The Final Fantasy PS5 bundle will be the fourth official console bundle released by Sony. Previous ones include bundles launched to commemorate the releases of flagship exclusive titles Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök in 2022. There was also a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundle released the previous summer, although that one never made its way to the U.S.

Alongside the PS5 bundle, Sony has confirmed plans (opens in new tab) to release a limited-edition Final Fantasy 16-themed DualSense wireless controller, as well as a set of black console covers adorned with artwork from the game. Unfortunately, for now, these will only be available in Japan but we’re hoping a worldwide release is announced in due course.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most hotly anticipated PS5 games of 2023, so it seems a smart move for Sony to package the console with a copy of the game. It’s also another reminder that the PS5 restock nightmare appears to be well and truly over. The days of endlessly refreshing retailer listing pages and following dozen of stock-checking Twitter accounts feel like a distant memory. That is until the heavily-rumored PS5 Pro launches and the cycle begins anew.

If you want to see Final Fantasy 16 in action before committing a bundle, more than 25 minutes of gameplay was recently showcased in a State of Play live stream (opens in new tab). This extensive demo shows off the game’s vast world and action-packed combat. Plus, it also introduces the game’s new protagonist, Clive Rosefield. Final Fantasy 16 is definitely shaping up to be one of the most impressive entries in the long-running franchise to date.