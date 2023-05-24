Our favorite PS5 SSD hits lowest price ever ahead of Memorial Day

The file size of some of the best PS5 games are seriously large. For example, the recently released Star Wars: Jedi Survivor demands a hefty 150GB of hard drive space. If your console is starting to hit its storage limits, you might want to invest in one of the best PS5 internal SSDs.

Now is the ideal time to boost your PS5’s storage capacity as the WD_Black 1TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $109 at Amazon. That’s $70 off its regular retail price and the lowest price ever for this highly-rated PS5 SSD. If you want even more storage, the 2TB model is also on sale for $179 at Amazon — that’s $120 off its usual price of $299. These are some of the best Memorial Day gaming deals we’ve spotted ahead of the holiday weekend.

WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $109 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $70 off at Amazon which drops it down to its lowest price ever of $109.

WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

The 2TB WD_Black SN850 SSD is also on sale right now at Amazon. It's been sliced $120 off, dropping it down to just $179 from its regular price of $299. This is the same great PS5 SSD just twice the size of the 1TB model above. It's a great pick if you want a very significant boost to your console's storage capabilities.

The WD_Black SN850 is an officially-licensed PS5 accessory and is currently the only internal SSD given the seal of approval by Sony. If that doesn’t convince you it’s the hard drive for you, I’ve been testing it in my PS5 console for the last two years and can confirm it works without issue. In fact, I’ve even experienced slightly shorter loading times when running games off the SN850 compared to the PS5’s stock SSD.

As you would expect, the WD_Black SN850 meets all of Sony’s specifications for a compatible PS5 SSD, and this model comes with a preinstalled heatsink. This is important as Sony recommends that any internal drive added to the PS5 comes with some form of cooling to prevent the console or drive from overheating. While you could buy a standalone drive and attach a heatsink yourself, this model saves you all that hassle.

One of the biggest bonuses of installing an SSD in the PS5’s storage expansion slot is it doesn’t require the removal of the original hard drive either (increasing the PS4’s internal storage did). That means with this drive, you get an additional 1TB of space alongside the 667GB that comes as standard. That should be enough space to install dozens of blockbuster PS5 games, and even have some room to spare for any sizeable patches down the line.

So, if your PS5 hard drive is starting to creak under the weight of the massive file size of many recent next-gen games, now is definitely the time to upgrade your console's storage. Sure, you could opt to delete and redownload games as required, but purchasing a PS5 SSD is an elegant solution that saves you time in the long run. And thanks to the ongoing Memorial Day sales you can now pick up one of the best models on the market at an all-time low price. That’s a real win-win.