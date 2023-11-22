My favorite Columbia hiking shoe has hit the Black Friday sales with over $50 off right now

When I headed out on a three-day hike in Les Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve near the French Alps with renowned sportswear company Columbia, I was slightly worried about breaking in the Columbia Facet 75 Alpha hiking shoes. I mean, it's pretty risky turning up to a three-day hike in a new pair of shoes. But I had nothing to worry about, as these are some of the comfiest hiking shoes I've ever worn, and they're a new firm favorite on my feet.

And guess what? Right now you can steal a cool 35% off the Columbia Facet 75 Alpha's at Amazon, which is over $50 off the retail price and the lowest price in 30 days. But move fast, we've been keeping an eye on this deal and it could go fast.

To put the Alpha hiking shoes into context, I hit over 2,000 meters altitude and hikes lasted over four hours at a time. But wearing the Columbia Facet 75 Alpha hiking shoes made the steep climbs, rocky terrain and sharp descents a joy.

When tasked with this trip, the mental and physical challenge of a three-day hike at elevation in the Alps was enough, but it really does ring true that it matters what you put on your feet. The Alpha's are extremely comfortable and with no rubbing, chaffing or any soreness to speak of. I would wear these again and again for hiking, rambling or scrambling.

(Image credit: Manon Guenot)

Columbia uses Techlite PLUSH for cushioning and a grippy Adapt-Trax System outsole with an Outdry waterproof breathable upper. In short, you've got lashings of grip, waterproofing and cushioning to keep you going. Even during wetter conditions and trampling over slippery rocks, the outsole traction kept me nimble and supported, and the high cut around the ankle is like a bootie, keeping my ankles safe while allowing free range of motion.

