North Face Black Friday deals — 5 sales I’d grab right now

The North Face is a legendary outdoor brand that’s been in the “gorpcore” business since long before the term was coined. And right now, quite a lot of excellent North Face gear is on sale, including jackets and pullovers, as part of early Black Friday deals.
Specifically, men’s North Face Heritage Patch Crew Sweatshirts are just $45 at REI. While women’s North Face crews are also 30% off via REI. If you need even more cold-weather protection, men’s Insulated Hoodies at REI are on sale for $160, down from $230. Don't want a hood? No problem, The North Face Insulated Jacket is also on sale at REI for $149. And guess what, women’s North Face Insulated Hoodies are also $160 via REI.
North Face REI deals
The North Face Patch Crew Sweatshirt (men’s): was $65 now $45 @ REI
Who doesn’t love a good crewneck sweatshirt, especially one as soft and stylish as this? Men can choose from plenty of lovely colors. I like the taupe green — I also appreciate the modestly-sized branding and loose, casual cut. You can dress this up with a nice pair of slacks or down with some comfy pajama pants.
The North Face Patch Crew Sweatshirt (women’s): was $65 now $45 @ REI
Made from an even mix of cotton and fleece, The North Face crew weighs just 10 ounces. The lady’s version also has a casual cut rather than a fitted one. Color options here are more limited, but holy cow is the Ponderosa Green nice-looking. If only it came in dude sizes.
The North Face Insulated Hoodie (men’s): was $230 now $160 @ REI
Moving on to more technical layers, this is a really solid price for an outstanding cold-weather jacket that can be worn as either a mid-layer or a main. The 60 grams of synthetic down should keep you nice and toasty. Plus, it’s water and wind-resistant and packs away into one of the zippered pockets for easy storage. By the way, I’d go with the Brandy/Brown for this one.
The North Face Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $215 now $149 @ REI
If you prefer to go hoodless, we've also got you covered with three colors and plenty of sizes to choose from. This sort of hoodless lightweight synthetic puffer has been a staple in my snowboard kit for years. I wear it under my main jacket and it keeps me nice and toasty without adding much weight. Best of all, there's no hood to catch the wind and slow me down.
The North Face Insulated Hoodie (women’s): was $230 now $160 @ REI
The women’s version offers all the same bells and whistles as the men’s. With plenty of sizes to choose from, the color options are, again limited. But like last time, they are solid — I’m really loving the Misty Sage. On the subject, who gets to name these? I want that job.
Looking for more deals on outerwear? Great news, we’re seeing plenty of them ahead of Black Friday this year. Patagonia jackets are up to 50% off across the board, while one of my favorite Arc’teryx jackets is down to $155. You can also save 25% off this TG-tested Columbia jacket worn by my colleague, Sam while hiking the freakin' French Alps.