Save over 70% on these trail running and winter running gear Black Friday deals

If you're looking at your winter wardrobe and considering a refresh on outerwear, look no further. Whatever the weather, these winter fitness gear Black Friday deals could help you save big — and keep you warm and dry.

Whether you enjoy hiking, trail running, or just taking exercise outdoors, your kit must be waterproof, breathable, comfortable and of high quality. But it's not exactly cheap to invest in the best winter apparel, and brands like The North Face, Columbia and Salomon come at a cost. Thankfully, Black Friday deals are underway, and you can stock up for less before the sales begin.

For example, The North Face Winter Warm Pro Tights are now just $69 @ REI, which is 30% off the retail price, while the Patagonia Multi-Trails shorts dropped to just $22 @ REI in the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday jacket deals

The North Face Canyonlands Fleece Hoodie (men's): was $100 now $59 @ REI

The top-rated fleece hoodie comes in various colorways to choose from. Lightweight with zippered chest and hand pockets and raglan sleeves for increased mobility when wearing a backpack, this is the perfect hiking layer for free movement and warmth all year round.

Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Jacket (women's): was $149 now $109 @ REI

Save big on Patagonia's women's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket. It works as either a mid-layer under a weather-resistant shell or on its own during warmer months. It features three zippered pockets, two at the waist and one at the chest, and plenty of warmth from a 15-ounce fleece.

REI Co-op Trailmade Soft-Shell Anorak: was $99 now $49 @ REI

The soft-shell anorak blocks wind and rain using a stretch-nylon double-weave shell. Though not an out-and-out trail running jacket, the durable and water-repellent jacket provides a super-free range of motion and has an adjustable hood with a built-in visor. The front zip also provides ventilation and you have zippered hand pockets for valuables.

Trail running shoe Black Friday deals

Salomon Sense Ride 5 Trail-Running Shoe Martina Limited Edition (women's): was $140 now $69 @ REI

Hurry! This shoe is discontinued so you'll need to shop fast while supplies last. Hit the trails in style with the Salomon Sense Ride 5 for less than $70 during Black Friday sales. That's 50% off! These shoes house an 8mm drop and moderate cushioning and were designed by ultra athlete Martina Valmassoi.

Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 Trail-Running Shoe (women’s): was $140 now $97 @ REI

Save 30% on the Pegasus for a limited time. The Pegasus trail running shoe is lightweight with a 9.5mm drop and uses Nike React tech for a smooth and responsive ride. The outsole is made from high-abrasion rubber to help you grip the trails wherever you choose to run. But hurry, as this item is discontinued, so supplies are limited.



HOKA Stinson ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes: was $170 now $129 @ REI

There's a lot to love about the Hoka Stinson aside from the discounted price tag. The shoe offers maximum cushioning and a 5mm heel drop, rugged trail support and plenty of grippy traction underfoot. To this, add TPU-reinforced toe caps and broad midsoles for an even more supportive ride in the wild.

Trail running outerwear Black Friday deals

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Tights (men’s): was $100 now $69 @ REI

Whatever the weather or workout, save 30% until November 24. The pro tights use FlashDry materials to manage moisture and keep you dry and comfortable and feature secure pockets for your belongings. You also benefit from reflective tape on the outer thighs to make yourself more visible during winter weather conditions.

Patagonia Multi-Trails shorts 8" (men's): was $79 now $22 @ REI

These shorts suit everyday workouts and use breathable and moisture-wicking materials to keep you comfortable. Made from quick-drying 90% polyester and 10% spandex with a durable and water-repellent finish.

Nike Swoosh Long Line Bra (women's): was $42 now $11 @ REI

Save a staggering 71% on this Nike sports bra. The bra features a removable one-piece pad and a tight fit for ample support. There's even storage for your phone to help you stay connected during runs and workouts. Dri-FIT tech wicks moisture and the stretchy fabric suits all shapes and sizes.

More fitness gear deals

Looking for more deals on fitness apparel this winter? Save on Patagonia jackets up to 50% off and the best The North Face Black Friday deals here.