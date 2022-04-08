Memorial Day TV sales 2022 — deals to expect

From massive 75-inch TVs to premium OLED TVs, Memorial Day TV sales are an excellent opportunity to buy a new TV. Although we're still weeks away from the first Memorial Day TV sales — it's never too early to start your planning.

So we're looking at the TV deals we've seen this far in 2022 to predict the TV sales you can expect on Memorial Day. Whether you'r shopping for the best TV you can afford or the best value, Memorial Day sales are a great time to save.

The least expensive Memorial Day TV sales to expect

If you're shopping on a budget, you'll want to look at TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense, and Amazon's Fire TVs (made by Insignia, Pioneer, and Toshiba). These TVs lead the charge when it comes to value. Expect Memorial Day TV sales from these brands to drop as low as $299 for a 55-inch 4K TV.

In terms of stores to shop at, look for deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Amazon and Best Buy tend to undercut each other a lot and are your best bets for deals on inexpensive TVs.

Tips for scoring the best Memorial Day TV sales