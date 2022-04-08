Memorial Day TV sales 2022 — deals to expect

From massive 75-inch TVs to premium OLED TVs, Memorial Day TV sales are an excellent opportunity to buy a new TV. Although we're still weeks away from the first Memorial Day TV sales — it's never too early to start your planning.
So we're looking at the TV deals we've seen this far in 2022 to predict the TV sales you can expect on Memorial Day. Whether you'r shopping for the best TV you can afford or the best value, Memorial Day sales are a great time to save.
The least expensive Memorial Day TV sales to expect
If you're shopping on a budget, you'll want to look at TVs from the likes of TCL, Hisense, and Amazon's Fire TVs (made by Insignia, Pioneer, and Toshiba). These TVs lead the charge when it comes to value. Expect Memorial Day TV sales from these brands to drop as low as $299 for a 55-inch 4K TV.
In terms of stores to shop at, look for deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Amazon and Best Buy tend to undercut each other a lot and are your best bets for deals on inexpensive TVs.
Tips for scoring the best Memorial Day TV sales
- Use price checking tools: Our top rule when shopping on Memorial Day is to price check everything. We're big fans of CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab), a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon. For example, if you see a 55-inch TCL TV on sale for $299 on Memorial Day, CamelCamelCamel will show you that specific TV's price history. In other words, it exposes fake deals so you can avoid them.
- Shop at competitors: Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will have a wide variety of Memorial Day TV sales. Each retailer will try to undercut the other. So if you spot a TV at a price you like, it's worth price checking that TV at a competing retailer. Sometimes the price may be the same, but you may get some freebies with your TV purchase.
- Don't always trust reviews: We all read user reviews. However, shoppers should always keep an eye out for fake reviews. Although retailers have removed many bogus reviews from their websites, there are so many that it's become near-impossible to keep up. Sites like Fakespot (opens in new tab) (which works with Amazon reviews only) can help you weed our fake reviews from real ones.
- Avoid buying refurbished: Buying refurbished is a great way to save money. However, we're not fans of refurbished TVs. The main reason is because you never know how "scratched and dented" the TV you're about to buy really is. Should it not meet your standards, you could be on the hook for return shipping. Unless the savings are massive, we'd stay away from refurb TVs.