LG’s amazing G2 OLED TV is $400 off before Black Friday

The LG G2 OLED TV 55-inch is on sale for just $1,696 at Amazon. This brings LG's brightest OLED TV down to its lowest price ever and takes off a huge $400 from its original price of $2,099. This deal pertains to the 55-inch model and the TV offers excellent picture quality with a very bright panel.

The LG G2 OLED TV is LG'S brightest OLED TV yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI- boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. This sale brings the price down to an all time low, making it a great deal to grab.

One of the chief complaints about OLED TVs is that they are not bright enough. The LG G2 OLED TV changes that — it is LG's brightest OLED TV and it has a Brightness Booster Max mode that works with the A9 processor to give a really bright image.

In our LG G2 OLED review, we gave this stunning TV 4.5 out of 5 stars and said, "this is also the first OLED TV I’ve tested that is bright enough to recommend to people who will find themselves watching TV in a naturally lit room during the daytime." So you will get the best picture quality for any sports matches even in the day.

The TV is powered by the A9 Gen5 AI Processor that can automatically adjust picture settings according to what you are watching. Another plus: the sound quality is AI boosted and is one of the most impressive OLED TVs we've heard.

There is also a new webOS version on this TV and it has a nice slim design with a bezel-less screen.

Overall, at it's full price, the LG G2 OLED TV makes for a splurge purchase, but with this deal bringing the price down to the lowest we have ever seen, it will definitely offer bang for your buck. It has high-scoring performance across the board that makes this one of the best TVs on the market this year.

