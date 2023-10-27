I've run over 100 miles with the Garmin Epix — and it’s over $200 off in early Black Friday deal

So you’re looking to buy a new adventure watch, and you have your eye on the Garmin Epix 2? There’s no doubt about it — it’s a beautiful watch, with a bright AMOLED screen and a battery life to boast about. I've run five marathons, and have run well over 100 miles with the Epix 2 on my wrist — but the best part is, it just dropped in price in this early Black Friday deal.

Right now you can get the Garmin Epix 2 for just $577 on Amazon, which is $222 off. As a fitness editor, I test running watches for a living and the Garmin Epix 2 is the best of the best. It has a touchscreen display, all of Garmin’s advanced training features and a design that looks beautiful enough to wear 24/7.

Garmin Epix 2: was $799 now $577 @ Amazon

The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale on Amazon, discounted to $577 in an early Black Friday sale. The watch comes in three different colors, but it’s the slate steel design on the black band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and white titanium models are also on sale, but are slightly more expensive. Don’t hang around — this deal is bound to sell out quickly.

Like most other Garmin watches, the Epix 2 has five buttons — two on the right, three on the left — that are used to navigate its rather complex menus. If you’re out on a run, or are wearing gloves, being able to use buttons rather than a touchscreen is vital. However, in adding an AMOLED display to the Epix, Garmin also added a touchscreen, so you can now choose how you want to interact with the watch.

The Garmin Epix 2 has recently been replaced by the Garmin Epix Pro, but don’t let this put you off — the newer watch is pretty similar to its predecessor, aside from the fact it’s now available in a smaller and larger size and has an updated heart rate monitor. You can check out our Garmin Epix 2 vs Garmin Epix Pro face-off here.

The Garmin Epix 2 has topped our best Garmin watches list for the last few years because it’s built for adventure, while still feeling like a premium smartwatch. If you’re someone who dreams of going whitewater rafting or rock climbing on your weekends and spending holidays in Yosemite National Park, this watch might just make you do it. If not, it’ll look beautiful on your wrist as you train for your next 10K, or just run your commute.