It's not a mistake — Casper really has a king mattress for just $357 in its Black Friday sale

Casper is having a huge final sale on the Snug boxed mattress and this weekend you can get a king size Casper Snug for just $357 (was $595) at Casper. This deal is proving so attractive that the twin and twin XL sizes have already sold out, and we won't be surprised to if the queen sells out too at a mere $297 (was $495). All sales are final on the Casper Snug though, so there's no trial and no returns or exchanges.

In our opinion, the king size Snug is the best Black Friday mattress deal to pick here as with it you get an affordable and large mattress for under $400. Will it suit you though? It could be the best mattress for you if you enjoy sleeping on a lower profile, firm bed. We recommend firm mattresses to stomach and back sleepers, as the firmer feel keeps them on top of the mattress where their spine is better aligned.

Casper makes some of the best mattresses in a box for hot sleepers and those with joint pain. And while it's true that there are much better Casper beds than the Snug, if you have a smaller budget and need a mattress that offers maximum sleep space, decent comfort, and is surprisingly cool for a cheap model, you can't beat this one. Especially when a king is selling for just $357, plus free shipping.

Are cheap mattresses worth it?

We're still in a global cost of living crisis, and even though a mattress is incredibly important to the quality and duration of your sleep each night, it's still a big purchase. The good news is that affordable mattresses have come a long way in the last few years, with the best cheap mattresses punching above their weight in terms of support, temperature regulation and pressure relief.

Of course they won't do any of those things as well as better made (and therefore more expensive mattresses), and they won't last as long as a well-made mattress (eight to ten years on average, though latex beds last longer).

When considering buying a cheap mattress, look for the following to give you peace of mind that your budget is being spent as wisely as possible: