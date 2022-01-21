Hurry! Save $1,000 with this incredible Super Bowl OLED TV deal

Super Bowl TV deals are ramping up, meaning there's no better time to hunt for big savings on OLED TVs. So if you've been planning to score yourself a new TV at a cheaper price — no need to worry, we've got you covered.

Right now, Best Buy has the 65-inch Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV on sale for $1,499. That saves you a massive $1,000, making it one of the best OLED TV deals that we've spotted outside of Prime Day and Black Friday sales. This deal also brings this set down to its lowest price ever, so act fast before the stock runs out.

65" Sony Bravia A8H OLED: was $2,499 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal takes a whopping $1,000 off the original price. The Sony Bravia A8H is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful XR Ultimate processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants.

If you're in the market for one of the best TVs available, you're in luck — because the Sony Bravia A8H offers one of the best OLED performances available (and we know, because we've tested it).

In our Sony Bravia A8H OLED review, we praised its outstanding picture and audio quality, as well as the customizable UI. We were also big fans of the accurate color reproduction and excellent blacks. In fact, in our LG CX OLED vx. Sony A8H OLED face-off, we concluded that "If you want the best picture quality and audio you can get, then the Sony A8H is the OLED TV of choice."

This particular model features a bright 65-inch 4K OLED display with an impressive refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for those who enjoy a gaming session on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Sony Bravia A8H also features HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support and runs on Android TV software. Plus it has four HDMI inputs and three USB ports for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for an even more immersive audio experience.

Streaming folks will be glad to discover that this OLED TV includes some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and more, so you'll be torn between the wide choice of entertainment.

It's not an overstatement to describe this as an incredible deal: you'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $1,000 less. Hurry, though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long, especially with a price cut of this magnitude.