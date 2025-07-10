I’m a TV expert, and one of the best TVs I’ve ever seen is $1,800 off for Prime Day

There's only two days of Prime Day 2025 to go, and someone needs to pry the credit card out of my hand because I am so close to taking advantage of this deal on one of the most impressive TVs I’ve ever seen.

Right now, the 65-inch Sony A95K QD-OLED is on sale for just $1,698 at Amazon. That’s still a pricey proposition, to be clear, but this TV once retailed for $3,499, making this discount a whopping 51% off.



Want to learn a bit more about this mind-blowing TV? You’ve come to the right page, my friend — I love talking about the A95K.

Sony A95K QD-OLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,698 at Amazon The A95K's perfect black levels are just the tip of the iceberg when talking about this TV's jaw-dropping performance. Backed by quantum dot-color, the A95K offers better color volume than most garden-variety OLED TVs. Sony's sensational picture processing is the A95K's secret sauce, and there are plenty of gaming- and A/V-related features here, too. You can read all about it in our full Sony A95K review, but don't dilly-dally — this won't be around for much longer.

To understand why the Sony A95K is one of the best TVs I’ve ever seen, we ought to start with its hardware.

As an OLED TV, the A95K packs all of the perks we’ve come to expect from this famously fantastic display technology: perfect black levels, razor-sharp clarity, ultra-wide viewing angles and a total lack of light bloom, thanks to pixel-level dimming.

But there are two key elements that make the A95K one of the best OLED TVs you can buy: quantum dot-color and Sony’s excellent picture processing.

With quantum dots equipped, the A95K delivers better color volume than typical OLED panels.

With quantum dots equipped, the A95K delivers better color volume than typical OLED panels. Behind the scenes, Sony’s much-lauded picture processing ensures that everything looks as it should — from 4K upscaling to near-black detail and fast-moving objects.

The A95K is also stuffed with features for gaming, streaming and more. It’s not as flush with HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs as some of its competitors, but you’re still getting two inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and more.

The Sony A95K is a few years old at the time of publishing (succeeded by the equally impressive Sony A95L), but its pedigree is one of the reasons it remains on shelves to this day.

Over the last few years, the A95K’s sky-high retail cost has caused me to temper my enthusiasm. Now that $1,800 has been slashed from its price, I’m finally free to hoot and holler about how viable of an upgrade it would be for anyone who cares about picture quality and reference accuracy.

One last note: There’s no way this deal is going to last. At some point, the price will tick back up, or stock will run out — or both. Strike while the iron’s hot.