Not a typo! Save $1,000 on the new LG C5 OLED TV in this sweet Prime Day deal

Prime Day is finally upon us., bring with it several amazing deals on OLED and QLED TVs. That even includes 2025 models, netting you major savings on a brand new display.

Right now, you can get the 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV for $1,696 at Amazon. That's as much as $1,000 slashed off a brand new OLED with that wowed us in our testing.

As one of the best OLED TVs, the LG C5 OLED comes in with tons of excitement. It's not only a powerhouse when it comes to HDR entertainment, but also has incredible upscaling chops.

In our review of the LG C5 OLED, we raved about its overall performance. It's one of the few TVs we gave a perfect score of 5/5 stars, offering incredible brightness and color potential. It covers 99% of the UHD-P3 gamut and its Delta-E, which pertains to color accuracy, hits a low of just 1.2.

You can also expect to see the LG C5 OLED among the best gaming TVs, as it offers a low input latency of 9.1ms and a slew of awesome gaming features. It comes equipped with LG's Gaming Portal, netting you access to cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now.

The highlight for me, though, is the redesigned remote, which is so much better to use over its predecessor. It's a lot less heavy and has a lot ton more accessibility, but it still might not be for everyone.

But if the LG C5 OLED is still a bit too much, you could also try the multitude of other Prime Day TV deals across Amazon. There's a full week of deals to sink your teeth into, so there's more than enough TV deals across Amazon to find.