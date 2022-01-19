Hurry! Our favorite OLED TV is $200 off right now at Best Buy

Even outside of Prime Day and Black Friday sales, the best cheap OLED TV deals are still active, discounting some of the most sought-after models on the market. So if you're on the lookout for one of the best OLED TVs at a cheaper price, you've come to the right place.

Right now, Best Buy has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,899. That saves you $200 on the product that we consider to be the best OLED TV, making this one of the best TV deals that we've spotted so far in 2022. It's also the lowest price this model was ever listed for outside of the big sales events, so hurry before the stock runs out.

65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal takes a generous $200 off the original price. The LG C1 is the best OLED TV on the market, packing a powerful 9 4th-gen AI processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants.

If you're on the market for one of the best TVs available, look no further, because the LG C1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 model's newer a9 processor helps it deliver better performance than the older model. Our senior writer Kate Kozuch concluded that "unless you strongly favor the older OS, the C1 is a worthy CX successor and should be the OLED TV you buy."

The LG C1 OLED also features upgraded AI-enabled features and offers a new and refreshed look for its interface. You can effortlessly control it with either Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or ThinQ AI, so you needn't even pick up the remote to watch your favorite shows.

This particular model packs a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There's also support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG, while a generous four HDMI 2.1 inputs gives you space to pair your OLED TV with one of the best soundbars and have plenty of room left for streaming sticks and games consoles.

Speaking of consoles, gamers will be glad to discover the C1's game optimizer feature, which makes navigating through your game settings seamless. And with fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles from the likes of PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch OLED will be that much smoother.

TV deals like this typically don't last for long, so act fast if you want to pick up our favorite OLED set for $200 less.