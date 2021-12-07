Hurry! Apple Watch SE deal just knocked price down to $239

Apple Watch deals were flying in and out of stock last month. However, if you missed out on any savings, Amazon is bringing back one of our favorite deals.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) on sale for $239. That's $39 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen. In fact it's the second-best price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Even with the recently released Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches available. In fact, we previously recognized it in 2021 Tom's Guide Awards for Health and Fitness.

The Apple Watch SE is a hybrid mix of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4, so you'll get the features borrowed from both models at a cheaper price. This particular 40mm GPS model offers a heart rate sensor, international emergency calling, fall detection, and noise monitoring.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we loved its sleek design and responsive display. Although it lacks ECG and blood oxygen monitoring (found in the Series 6 and 7 models), we concluded that this Apple's mid-tier smartwatch is still a well-rounded device overall.

The Apple Watch SE features a wide variety of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain. Just keep in mind that the stock isn't likely to last very long. Also, Amazon says the watch will arrive after Christmas. But if you want to browse through other sales, make sure to check out our roundup of some of this month's best Apple deals.