Hurry! Apple iMac M1 just hit its lowest ever price on Amazon

The 2021 Apple iMac M1 has just crashed to a new all-time low, just in time for President's Day sales.

Right now, you can get the 2021 Apple iMac M1 for $1,229 at Amazon. That's only $69 off, but it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this config (256GB with a 7-core GPU,) making it one of the best Apple deals in a while on one of the best all-in-one computers.

The 512GB model of the iMac M1 has a steeper discount at $100 off right now.

Apple iMac (2021): was $1,299 now $1,229 @ Amazon

Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $69 on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip.

We love Apple's newest iMac — it's a fantastic all-in-one device. In our Apple iMac 2021 review, we were impressed by every aspect of the device, from its beautiful display to its powerful M1 chip.

The 2021 iMac model is the first one to include Apple's M1 chip. This gives it a lot of extra power, meaning it can multitask like a pro. You'll be able to stream, download, and browse as much content as you want without your computer slowing down. While this iMac probably isn't the machine you should go to for high-end gaming, you'll still be able to enjoy some simpler titles, like Stardew Valley or Sid Meier's Civilisation IV.

We also really like the great speakers and webcam on this iMac. The 2021 iMac's webcam gets a little processing help from the M1 chip, meaning it captures and broadcasts video in great quality. If you're making a lot of video calls, the 1080p webcam really pulls its weight. Plus, the six included speakers at the base of the device combined with the vibrant 24-inch display mean you could easily sit down and enjoy watching blockbuster movie.