I can’t believe how cheap the M4 Pro MacBook Pro just got — $250 off in early Prime Day deal

Prime Day isn’t set to start until July 8, but clearly Apple didn’t get the memo, as this is a deal worthy of even Black Friday, let alone Amazon’s big event! Even better? It’s one of the best laptops you can buy, and my personal favorite.

Right now, the M4 Pro MacBook Pro is $250 off at Amazon. That drops it to the lowest ever price of just $1,749, which is insane value for money! Let me tell you why.

Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro (14-inch): was $1,999 now $1,749 at Amazon This is the lowest price on one of the best pro laptops you can buy right now — packing a seriously performant M4 Pro chip for any heavy workload, 24GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and an alluring Space Black to that utilitarian shell. Oh, and don’t forget the mindblowing battery life, too!

Why should you buy the M4 Pro MacBook Pro?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Normally, in this situation, I’d go ahead and point most of you towards the M4 MacBook Pro — that standard chipset is more than enough for most of you reading this. But with this massive discount on M4 Pro, it would actually be better to upgrade.

Why? Well, if you read our M4 Pro MacBook Pro review, you’ll see the answer comes down to three key things: performance, battery life and display.

Because sure, the more things change, the more they stay the same with Apple. You’re getting that same uber-premium aluminum unibody shell that is styled into a flatter utilitarian form, along with the same port configuration — though the Thunderbolts are now 5th generation for immensely faster data transfer speeds.

But that 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is now brighter and packs a whole lot more color reproduction for better accuracy in your creative workload.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Display benchmarks Header Cell - Column 0 MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra Nits (brightness) 584 (SDR) | 1,116 (HDR) 384 (SDR) | 523 (HDR) sRGB 115% 115.4% DCI-P3 81.4% 81.1% Delta-E 0.27 0.19

And for those workloads, you need an equally crazy-fast chip to match, which is where that screamer of an M4 Pro comes in — delivering insane speeds on Final Cut Pro exports and even some great AAA gaming performance with ray tracing thrown in, too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Plus, with that advanced Neural Engine, on-board AI tasks get a speed boost, like neural filters on Photoshop are almost as fast on here as they are on my RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance benchmarks Header Cell - Column 0 MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Geekbench 6 (single-core) 3,910 3,807 2,935 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 22,822 15,114 15,818 Handbrake 2:38 (mins:secs) 4:27 4:52 PugetBench (PhotoShop) 12,292 (score) | 10.94 secs (time) 10,542 | 11.74 5,830 | 20.67

Then we come to the battery life. And if the 20 hours and 46 minutes the 16-inch model got in our review is anything to go by, you’re in for a treat!

More realistically, you’re getting closer to the standard 14-inch, which got just over 18.5 hours on one charge in our lab testing. That is still crazy good!

So what are you waiting for? Snap this up now before it’s gone!