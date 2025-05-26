The beloved Apple MacBook Air M4 crashes to $849 in Memorial Day sale

There are plenty of huge discounts happening thanks to Memorial Day taking place right now. If you're after the latest and greatest with tons of value, you shouldn't miss out on this MacBook Air M4 deal.

Right now, the MacBook Air M4 is down to $849 at Amazon (just be sure to click the $41.51 coupon for the full discount). This is one of the best Memorial Day laptop sales you can get for the holiday (it might even be the best overall, but that's open for discussion).

Memorial Day price crash Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The latest 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's most splendid offering yet. Its speedy performance is thanks to its M4 chip, and the upgraded 12MP webcam helps the laptop reach new heights of greatness. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra $150 off, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price. Expect 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD in the incredible laptop.

When we kicked off our MacBook Air M4 review, it quickly became part of our list of best laptops. We actually rated it as the best overall laptop on the market right now, and as someone who uses it every day, I can confidently say this is accurate.

It looks a lot like the MacBook Air M3, but the extra performance offered by the M4 chip makes a big difference in how fast you can get stuff done. If performance matters to you, the MacBook Air M4 might be the best option.

Now that it's $849, this laptop is a steal. With faster performance for under $900, you honestly can't go wrong.

As an everyday laptop, you can expect to blaze through multiple tasks at once, along with some photo and video editing.

Yes, it's even solid for gaming, though it won't replace these gaming laptop deals you can find for Memorial Day.

