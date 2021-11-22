Hurry! AirPods Max just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday headphones deal

If you've been eyeing this year's Black Friday deals in hopes to snatch Apple's premium over-ear headphones on an epic discount, look no further.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for $439. That's saving you a whole $109, making it the lowest price we've seen so far. It's worth noting that the deal only applies to the Space Gray, Silver and Sky Blue color options. Make sure to act fast though, as we don't expect the stock to last long.

Lowest price ever! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

The Apple AirPods Max are one of the best wireless headphones on the market, offering superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation. Packed in a sleek yet comfortable design, the AirPods Max offer one of the most immersive audio experiences, rivalling the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700.

In our AirPods Max review, we found that Apple’s wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality. We loved that even with the luxurious design and a weight of 13.6 ounces, the AirPods Max maintained that comfortable feel throughout prolonged use. We were also impressed with the intuitive controls and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

During one of our battery tests, we discovered that the Apple AirPods Max will easily get you through a whole day at a single charge, thanks to the 20-hour battery life. And it supports Lightning charging, meaning that if you already own an iPhone, your headphones can feed off the same cable.

The inclusion of Apple’s Spatial Audio — basically surround sound for headphones — is an absolute game-changer, too. So be prepared to indulge yourself in Netflix, Hulu, Disney and other best streaming services to elevate your viewing experience with Spatial Audio technology.

One of the few disadvantages is that the included carrying case is not really functional in everyday use. Luckily, our senior writer Kate Kozuch found a cheaper and better AirPods Max case alternative on Amazon. That way, your premium headphones will be safe and sound (pun intended) wherever you go.

And while $439 is still far from cheap, the AirPods Max have never hit a price this low before. So if you're a fan of Apple devices looking to invest into a high-quality pair of headphones, you don't want to miss out on this deal. Hurry, though, as headphones have a habit of selling out fast and stock is limited.

