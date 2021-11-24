Hurry! AirPods Max just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday headphones deal

Stop what you're doing and pay attention to this epic Black Friday deal. Apple's premium over-ear headphones just hit the lowest price ever.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for $429. That's saving you a whole $120, making it the lowest price we've seen. This deal is limited to the Space Grayand Sky Blue color options. Act fast, as this deal will disappear fast.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

The Apple AirPods Max are one of the best wireless headphones on the market, offering superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation. Packed in a sleek yet comfortable design, the AirPods Max offer one of the most immersive audio experiences, rivaling the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose 700.

In our AirPods Max review, we found that Apple’s wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality. With a weight of13.6 ounces, the AirPods Max maintained that comfortable feel throughout prolonged use. We were also impressed with the intuitive controls and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

During one of our battery tests, we discovered that the Apple AirPods Max will easily get you through a whole day at a single charge, thanks to the 20-hour battery life. All it takes is a Lightning charger to juice back up.

Another highlight is Apple’s Spatial Audio, which leverages head tracking to deliver a surround sound-like experience for music, movies and shows.

Now, $429 isn't cheap, but the AirPods Max have never hit a price this low before.

