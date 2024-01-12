Huge Amazon weekend sale — 23 deals I'd buy now

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes a host of tempting deals from Amazon. If you don't know where to start with your online shopping, I'm here to lend a helping hand — I've done the searching for you and compiled the 23 best Amazon deals right now.

It's the perfect time to pick up some new gym gear, as Adidas apparel is on sale from $6 at Amazon. Plus, spend $80 in the P&G Stock Up and Save sale and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit. Or, if you want to up your streaming game, our favorite Amazon streaming stick has been discounted — that's the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $44 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Amazon sales this weekend. Plus, make sure not to miss this sale: the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is over $300 off at Samsung right now.

Best Amazon deals

Household supplies sale: spend $80, get $20 credit @ Amazon

This sale means it's a great time to stock up on home essentials at Amazon. Spend $80 on P&G products and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want at Amazon. Tide Pods, Bounty paper towels, Pampers baby wipes and more are included in this offer.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $16 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Price check: $19 @ Walmart

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Amazon has marked down dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel tumblers with prices starting at just $34. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your hydration game for when you start hitting the gym in 2024. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices on smaller tumblers.

Price check: from $29 @ Hydro Flask

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $38 @ Amazon

No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Price check: $38 @ Target

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: was $84 now $56 @ Amazon

Admittedly, the Blink Video Doorbell doesn't hold a spot in our list of the best video doorbells, because at its regular price, it doesn't offer as many features as similarly priced competitors. However, priced at $56 it's one of the least expensive video doorbells you can find, making it worth a real look for those who are looking to save some money.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they're among the best running shoes we've tested. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount.

Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) + Blink Video Doorbell: was $179 now $107 @ Amazon

The standalone Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) isn't on sale right now, but you can still get this Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) + Blink Video Doorbell bundle for less than the cost of the Blink Outdoor 4. This bundle gets you a solid video doorbell and one of the best outdoor security cameras for shoppers on a budget.

Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $119 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker. It supports all of Google's newest apps, as well as built-in GPS, and new exercise modes. Plus, the side button is also back, which makes navigating around the watch easier. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review we said it's one of the best fitness trackers around with a heart rate sensor that's 60% more accurate than the sensor on its predecessor.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these wireless earbuds are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.

Price check: $179 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors, plus they support Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch features an AMOLED screen, Wear OS by Google, and Fitbit fitness tracking. It's also water and scratch-resistant and can track your heart rate, monitor your sleep, and track your heart rhythm with ECG. In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we said when it comes to Android smartwatches, there are none that are as comprehensively integrated with the Google ecosystem as the Pixel Watch 2.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $479 now $329 @ Amazon

Save $150 on this 50-inch Fire TV. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Google Pixel 7a: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

Google's best value phone is now even cheaper thanks to this discount knocking 20% off its normal price. The best part is this is an unlocked device and doesn't require any trade-ins or specific data plans to acquire. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, great cameras and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate along with great AI features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's budget phone offers the most premium features out of any value phone for your money.

Price Check: $399 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart