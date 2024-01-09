Forget the Galaxy S24 Ultra — the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra is over $300 off right now

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is set for January 17. That means we're just days away from the potential launch of the new Galaxy S24 series. If you're a Samsung fan looking for a serious bargain, I've just spotted one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals of all time

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on sale for $874.99 at Samsung. That's the cheapest unlocked price we've ever seen for Samsung's premium phone. Even better, if you have a phone to trade in you can save an extra $525.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $874 @ Samsung

The S24 Ultra may be coming, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still one of the best phones you can buy. It's got a gorgeous display, incredible battery life and a camera that has yet to be matched. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.

Price check: $1,121 @ Amazon | $1,199 @ Best Buy

New Galaxy S24 series: free $50 credit + $970 off @ Samsung

Prefer to wait for the S24 Ultra? Samsung is now taking Galaxy S24 preorders. If you reserve now, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit when you preorder and purchase a new Galaxy device. You'll also get $970 in trade-in credit. The 2024 Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place on January 17.

While our pick for the best smartphone goes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in at a very close second. It's also at the top of our list of the best camera phones. That's because of its incredible photography skills, powered by such impressive hardware as a 200MP main camera, and dual 10MP telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a whole lot of performance thanks to its overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which actually managed to outmatch Apple's A16 Bionic chipset in graphics processing tests.

That chip also offers greater efficiency than before, something that definitely helped the phone reach 13 hours and 9 minutes of battery life in our custom test. The 5,000 mAh battery couldn't have hurt, either.

On top of that the S23 Ultra also includes an S Pen stylus and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on a gorgeous bright and colorful 6.8-inch AMOLED display. Yes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon replace it, but bargain hunters will be hard pressed to find a better, no-strings attached deal than this one.