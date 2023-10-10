Here's my 13 favorite Prime Day deals under $50 — earbuds, smart speakers, PS5 games and more

Amazon's October Prime Day event is in full swing, but if you're not currently in the market for any big-ticket items, there are still plenty of tech deals to be had on the cheap.

For starters, there's a massive sale on Amazon devices going on right now that includes Echo smart speakers, smart plugs and TV streaming sticks for all-time low prices. I'm a huge gamer, and I've been looking to build out my PlayStation 5 library since I finally managed to snag one last year, so Amazon's slew of discounts on top PS5 games have definitely caught my eye too.

With so many deals to choose from amid a list that just keeps on growing with each passing hour, it can be hard to narrow down which discounts are in your budget. That's why I've rounded up my personal favorite sub-$50 deals below. While you're at it, be sure to check out our Amazon coupon code guide for even more ways to save this Prime Day.

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the perfect centerpiece for a smart home, packing a ton of features into a compact design. Whether you need an alarm clock or a virtual assistant to help you out in the kitchen, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. Right now, you can grab this third-generation model for just $39 — a hefty 56% discount.

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Amazon Echo Glow, Amazon's kid-friendly smart lamp, matches its lowest price ever this Prime Day. For just $16, you can snag this fun and simple smart light that can change colors with just a tap or Alexa command. It can also be dimmed and brightened, and connected to other smart home devices. In our Amazon Echo Glow review, we called it a great little gadget for a kid's room that helps lay the foundations for understanding how smart homes work.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug is a handy way to add Alexa functionality to any outlet in your home. Just plug it into an electrical outlet, and then plug in the device you'd like to control via the Alexa app or voice commands. The included Alexa app lets you control a long list of compatible devices, including coffee makers, lights, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Lowest price! If you're on a budget, the fifth-generation Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers out there. It features eero built-in, a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines, and improved sound and response time compared to its predecessor. It hit $24 last Black Friday, which makes this the lowest price we've seen yet.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is your go-to streaming device for impressive 4K resolution, vibrant HDR color palettes, and fast and easy navigation. And right now you can snag one for just $22. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it impresses with its balance of functionality, price and performance. It's worth noting that a newer 2023 model is available, but it's not currently on sale.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon's cheapest Alexa speaker has dropped to an all-time low price of $17 this October Prime Day 2023, making it 55% off. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker packs a high-quality sound for its size. While it lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

While not the fanciest earbuds in the Beats line-up, the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds offer a solid sound and battery life (up to 12 hours) as well as flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use these comfy earbuds with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds are the best cheap AirPods Pro alternative out there, and this October Prime Day 2023 you can snag a pair for 50% off — their lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. While they lack the noise-canceling support of their predecessors, these true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, five hours of battery life, and a semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. They are also compatible with Alexa and feature customizable tap controls, allowing you to change tracks or adjust phone calls to your liking in a snap.

Home appliances

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $36 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. This is an especially great deal for athlete because you can prepare a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies effortlessly. Simply add your preferred protein powder, and you're good to go! It can also be used to make tasty pasta sauces and guac.

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon

No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

PS5 Games

Madden NFL 24 (PS5) was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Though it's only been out for a couple of months, Madden NFL 24 is already seeing deep discounts this October Prime Day 2023. Amazon's offering the latest entry in the Madden series on PS5 for $42, a whopping 39% off. If you’ve been thinking about adding it to your collection, now is the time to finally pull the trigger.

Stray: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

Stray is a pet favorite here at Tom's Guide. One of the best PS5 games out there, this indie hit (wherein you play as a cat in a dystopian city) broke the internet when it released last year as players shared videos of their cats and dogs staring intently at gameplay on TVs across the globe. It's a bit on the short side at around five hours to beat, but the game remains a captivating and endearing experience throughout.