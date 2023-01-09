Google just brought back its Black Friday deal for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are not just some of the best camera phones right now but also rank high in our list of the best phones overall. If you missed last year's Black Friday Pixel deals, we have some good news for you — Google is bringing back its deals for a limited time.

Right now you can get the Google Pixel 7 for just $499 (opens in new tab) or the Pixel 7 Pro for $749 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $100 and $150 off, respectively and one of the best Pixel 7 deals we've seen. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones, now only cheaper. This is a steal at $499 although this is not the lowest price we have seen for this phone. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The top Pixel 7 model gets a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. It is also powered by the Tensor G2 chip and at $749 this is a great deal for this phone that will save you $150. Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

The phones only launched a few months back and were already on sale during Black Friday. Even though this is not the lowest prices we have seen for these models, this is great deal to grab if you are looking at changing phones right now.

In our Pixel 7 review we found that the dual cameras on the Pixel 7 perform really well even in low light environments. Google's entry-level flagship has pretty much everything you could want in a phone. This includes a bright and colorful 6.3-inch OLED display, a faster and smarter Tensor G2 chip, other than great cameras.

The new Photo Unblur feature that is powered by the Tensor G2 chip is impressive and there is a fun a Cinematic Blur feature for video. We wish the battery life was slightly better as it left slightly underwhelmed in our testing of the phone. Other than that, it is a great phone and with this deal it offers even better value.

Google pulled out all stops with the Pixel 7 Pro. In our Pixel 7 Pro review we loved the large 6.7-inch display and the powerful trio of cameras. We especially like the powerful 5x optical zoom and 30x telephoto zoom, which can bring you really close to your subject.

The Pixel 7 Pro competes with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max but at a much lesser price than these phones, it easily offers the best value. In fact, $899 was already an aggressive price for the Pro and now at $749, it is a killer deal.

Best Buy also has the Pixel Watch on sale for $319 (opens in new tab) and the Pixel 6a on sale for $349 (opens in new tab) so be sure to check out them out if you are looking at other Google products.

In the meanwhile, also check out the many different new year deals popping up, including this 4K LG TV just got sliced by $700.