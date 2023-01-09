Quick! This 4K LG TV just got sliced by $700

The January sales often offer some of the best deals of the whole year. Case in point, Best Buy has just reduced this LG 4K TV back down to its Black Friday price.

Right now, the LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a hefty saving of $700 off its full retail price of $1,699. This is the same price offered over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend and makes it one of the best cheap TV deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) LG 65" QNED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The LG 83 series offers excellent brightness and picture quality, as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and access to the excellent WebOS 6.0 operating system. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 support, making it a good TV for gamers. Even better, Best Buy just slashed $700 off the 65-inch model.

While it may not match the picture quality of an OLED display, this QNED model also doesn't come with the lofty price. That's not to say it doesn't offer a fantastic picture on its 65-inch screen. The a7 Gen 4 AI Processor adjusts display and audio settings automatically to ensure that you are always getting the best possible picture and sound quality and can even upscale non-4K content to a higher picture grade. Dolby Vision and Dolby IQ round off an impressive audio-visual package.

As a Smart TV, this model also comes with WebOS pre-installed. This is a great way to access all the best streaming services and switch between the likes of Netflix and HBO Max in seconds.

When it comes to gaming TVs, players typically look for smooth picture and plenty of ports to jump between devices, and LG hasn't disappointed here. With a 120Hz refresh rate, PS5 and Xbox Series X owners can expect a seamless immersive experience while the four HDMI ports offer impressive versatility allowing you to plug in multiple devices at once.

If you've got the budget for it, you might want to consider one of the best OLED TVs, but if you'd rather opt for a more affordable QLED option, you can't go far wrong with this LG model.