Get $400 off this hotel-style mattress for Labor Day

There are plenty of deals popping up for Labor Day, but this one is not to be missed. For a limited time, there's $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic. That's not an offer that's open to everyone – you'll need to click that code above to unlock the discount.

The Saatva Classic is our very favorite mattress – it sits right at the top of our best mattress ranking, and is about the closest thing you'll find to hotel bed luxury in your own home. You can also adjust it to your exact preferences, with a choice of three firmness levels and two height options (the taller is particularly luxe-feeling).

In our Saatva Classic review, our testing panel praised the balance of dreamy comfort and excellent support created by the combination of pressure-relieving coils and cushioning pillow-top. The extra section of memory foam in the central third boosts support beneath your lumbar to keep the sleeper's spine healthily aligned.

Our link knocks the price of a queen size down to $1,595 from a ticket price of $1,995. There are cheaper options in the Labor Day mattress sales, but if you can afford it, this is well worth the investment. (To amp up your value for money, Saatva offers the most comprehensive package of extras you'll find anywhere, including a year's trial and free white glove delivery.)

Saatva Classic mattress

Queen size was: $1,995

Now: $1,595 Overview: The Saatva Classic is a hybrid mattress that's available in two height options (11.5" or 14.5") as well as three different sleep feels. The Luxury Firm is the bestseller and will suit most people. Plush Soft is a great choice for lightweight side-sleepers seeking cushiony comfort, while the Firm will suit heavy bodies and back/stomach sleepers who prefer a sturdy bed. The hybrid design includes a pillow-top, memory foam lumbar support section, and lots of coils for a traditional sleep feel. Price history: This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen on the Saatva Classic, but it's still a strong discount. Our special Labor Day deal drops the price of a queen size to $1,620. We ran a special discount in March that meant it dropped to $1,595, but for most of this year it has been $1,696. Like many mattress brands, Saatva has increased its prices over the past 18 months or so, and we're unlikely to see any all-time low prices from this brand. Extras: The extras here are the best you'll find anywhere. You'll get a lifetime warranty and free 365 night trial ($99 refund or exchange fee applies). This mattress is delivered flat, and there's free white glove delivery to your room of choice. Saatva will even take away your old mattress for free if you need it too.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a luxurious mattress: With a pillowy Euro-top and impeccable build quality, the Classic looks and feels like a hotel bed. The taller option is particularly luxurious. This brand also won't let you down when it comes to extras – there's free white-glove delivery to your bedroom, and you've got a full year to make sure it's the right choice for you.



✅ You sleep hot: The fact that it's predominantly coils rather than foam means air can move through the mattress, and it won't cling on to body heat. Our testers slept cool throughout our review period, and we'd recommend the Classic to anyone who struggles with overheating.



✅ You suffer from back pain: The Classic is designed to keep your spine aligned, with a section of memory foam in the central third to provide extra support to the lumbar. The option to pick from three firmness levels also means you can go for the version that fits your sleep style and ensure the correct balance of soft versus sturdy.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You like the sink-in feel of memory foam: There's only a tiny bit of memory foam here, and the Classic is a mattress you sleep 'on top of' rather than sinking too far into. For a luxurious mattress with more of a body hugging feel, consider the Helix Midnight Luxe – on sale with 25% off for Labor Day (read more in our Midnight Luxe hands-on review).



❌ You're on a tight budget: While the Saatva Classic warrants the higher price tag (and is cheaper than usual right now), it's still a bit of an investment mattress. Our favorite similar-but-cheaper alternative is the DreamCloud. That model has 40% off for Labor Day, so a queen costs $799 – read more in our DreamCloud Mattress review.

❌ You're a very light sleeper: The mainly-springs design of the Classic has a touch of motion transfer (that's especially true of the Plush Soft version). If you're a light sleeper and share a bed, you might want something more foam-based, which isolates movement better.

Not sure if the Classic is right for you? Head to our Loom & Leaf review for a closer look at this brand's high-end memory foam mattress, or our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review to see how we got on with what is probably the best alternative to the Classic. For a comparison of all the different models, check out our best Saatva mattress guide.

More of today's top Labor Day mattress deals

The Classic is our favorite Saatva mattress, but if it doesn't sound quite right for you, that deal is valid across the brand's entire mattress range. Our guide to the best Saatva mattress breaks down the differences between them and can help you pick the right option for you. Alternatively, there are plenty of other brands to choose from – here are some of our favorites.