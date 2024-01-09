Epic Nintendo Switch game sale at Amazon — 13 deals I’d recommend right now

Some of the best Nintendo Switch games you can play are currently on sale at Amazon. The online retailer is kicking off 2024 with a massive suite of New Year deals, and this includes big discounts on a whole load of must-play Switch titles.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario to best suit his surroundings. Released in 2017, Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $59 now $52 @ Amazon

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $59 now $52 @ Amazon

Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest 3D adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Cuphead: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Octopath Traveler 2: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Octopath Traveler 2 is set in the fantasy world of Solistia, where you play as eight unique travelers each with their own unique adventure. But these paths will eventually crossover and intersect in surprising ways. Packing stunning visuals that fuse retro pixel art with 3D animation, this sequel to the 2018 original is designed to be approachable for newcomers and franchise veterans. Plus, there's a free demo if you'd like to try the game before buying.