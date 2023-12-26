Amazon after Christmas sales 2023 — best deals to shop now

Didn't get the gift you wanted this holiday? Don't worry, there are hundreds of Amazon after Christmas sales you can shop right now with end of year discounts on everything from 4K TVs to Nespresso machines.

As one of the biggest retailers, Amazon after Christmas sales offer a great opportunity to save on both small and big purchases. This marks my 16th year covering Amazon after Christmas sales. Below I'm rounding up the best deals on gear Tom's Guide editors have reviewed and recommend. I'll also make some person recommendations based on items I personally bought this holiday season.

Amazon after Christmas sales

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

YETI sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

From 12-ounce ramblers to multi-use blankets, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Yeti drinkware. After discount, prices start as low as $15. It's similar to a sale we saw on Black Friday, although there are fewer items on sale this time around. Make sure to look for items with the "Prime" logo to ensure speedy delivery.

Price check: 25% off select ramblers @ Yeti

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $16 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Price check: $21 @ Walmart

Gurin High Pressure Rain Shower Head: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

This luxury rainfall shower head has received over 8K positive reviews from users. It uses anti-clogging silicone jets to push out water faster and more efficiently than your traditional shower head. It features 90 anti-clog silicone nozzles and it's easy to install.

Price check: $19 @ Walmart

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

This smart plug power strip is one of the best smart plugs you can buy. It lets you independently control six outlets and three USB ports using Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa smart app. You’ll also be able to set device schedules and timers, plus monitor how much energy each device is using. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Price check: $71 @ Best Buy

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However, it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's on sale for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while the deal is still live.

Price check: $69 @ Best Buy | $91 @ Walmart

Nespresso sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on the quality of your coffee, Amazon is having a massive sale on Nespresso machines. After discount, prices start at just $99, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for a Nespresso machine. The least-expensive machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe on sale for $99 (was $149). In our hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. What sets the Vertuo range apart from Nespresso's other pod coffee machines is that it lets you brew a much wider range of coffee styles, aside from a single or double shot espresso.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode and is controlled via the Bose Connect app. It's available in four color options.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy