Epic back to school sale knocks Galaxy Chromebook 2 price to new low

If you're shopping for the best student Chromebook, we've got good news. One of the best college laptops we've reviewed is currently on sale.

Today only, Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 on sale for $499. That's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice Chromebook. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best back to school laptops you'll find. It's also the first to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we dubbed Samsung's laptop as one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sheds its 4K AMOLED display in favor of a great 1080p QLED display. The new display means you get better battery life. In our tests, the Chromebook 2 lasted 7 hours and 50 minutes versus the previous gen's 5:55. Plus, its Core i3 configuration provides a ton of speed for Chrome OS.

Although the keyboard is flat and we wish its keys had a bit more travel, we think most users will be able to adjust to Samsung's keyboard within a few days. Likewise, the touchpad is on the small side for our large hands, but we had no trouble tapping and scrolling through an entire workday.

Meanwhile, the Core i3 CPU provided ample horsepower for multiple tasks. Our machine didn't stutter or slow down once, even with 20+ tabs open in Chrome and multiple HD videos streaming simultaneously on YouTube.

This deal is valid today only, so get this while you can. Make sure to check out our guide to our favorite Best Buy deals of the moment.