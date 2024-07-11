I'm a home editor and these are the 3 Prime Day solar light deals I recommend to light up your yard

If you want to instantly spruce up your backyard or porch this summer, investing in the best solar lights can make all the difference. And if you’re waiting for Prime Day to grab some hot deals — wait no more.

We’ve spotted some impressive discounts on solar lights ahead of the big summer event. Right now, up to 50% has been slashed off the original price — making a substantial saving.

If you want to bag a great bargain, here are the three solar light deals that I’d snap up right now.

The 3 solar light deals I recommend

Urago Super Bright Solar Lights: was $49 now $25 @ Amazon

If you want to brighten up your pathways, this is a great deal. These high-performance, LED lamps need a charging time of 6-8 hours in the sun, to provide a continuous glow for up to 10 hours. In addition, the pack of 10 is sufficient to illuminate your yard or porch. What’s more, they project a beautiful, Mandala pattern on the ground, which will spruce up your landscape and impress the guests. And with 48% slashed off its original price, these won’t last long!

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $25 @ Amazon

Want to make your patio look like an outdoor bistro or Italian cafe? Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will do the trick — and is almost 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours. What's more, the Brightech Ambience Pro LED Outdoor String Lights came up tops in our best solar lights guide.

Aootek New Solar Motion Sensor Lights: was $45 now $35 @ Amazon

If you’re after bright floodlights with a security element, these solar lights are a great option. These Aootek solar lights have motion sensors built in to turn on its array of 128 LEDs when it senses movement. The motion sensor can detect people or objects up to 26 feet away in a 120-degree arc, and can be set to one of three modes — motion sensor, permanent on all night, and a smart brightness mode. In addition, these cope well in extreme weather, with impressive brightness. A great deal to snap up.

Why solar lights are a great investment

As a Homes Editor, I love using solar lights to brighten up my yard and front porch. From Edison-style string lights to landscape lighting, solar lights can transform any space once dusk falls. In addition, they provide a soft, warm glow and ambiance, which is ideal if you’re hosting outdoor gatherings.

The practicality of not requiring electrical plug/sockets, makes solar lights versatile to place anywhere around your home, and become an attractive feature. These simply self-charge in the sun through the day and come to life at night — while saving money and being more sustainable in the process.