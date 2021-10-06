Don’t wait for Black Friday — Fire TV Stick 4K just crashed to $33

You don't need to wait for Black Friday deals to pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K, as it's already on sale. The streaming stick is the ideal way to watch your favorite movies and shows in stunning 4K. You can turn any television into a streaming hub with this pocket-sized device.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K is just $33 at Amazon. That’s a very healthy $16 off its usual price of $49 and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen. The miniature device comes boasting the ability to stream in 4K Ultra HD at up to 60fps, with HDR support, and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's down to just $33 in this Amazon sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. View Deal

If you want top-notch streaming performance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won't let you down. It's one of the best streaming devices on the market right now. In our review, we were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation and rich app selection. This slim, unobtrusive stick hides behind your TV in an HDMI port.

The Fire TV Stick 4K streams gorgeous 4K HDR content and does it quickly. As our review notes, it consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds. In addition to excellent video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ (that last one can be tough to find in streaming devices). It's also got Dolby Atmos Audio for immersive sound.

Another standout feature is the included Alexa remote. This clicker can be programmed to control your TV, which is handy because nobody wants several remotes to keep track of. Plus, with just the touch of a button, you can activate Alexa and control the device with just your voice.

It's also worth mentioning that the Fire TV store has just about every app that's out there, so you can stream all the Netflix, Disney Plus and (of course) Prime Video shows and original movies you want.

We may see a lower price point for the Fire TV Stick 4K as we get closer to the Black Friday sales event (last year it dropped as low as $25), but this discount is well worth snapping up now. We've championed the streaming stick at its full retail price, so at 32% off it's even more of an easy recommendation.