5 HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in August 2022

Dozens of HBO Max movies are leaving the service in August 2022, just like every other month. This time, several big franchises are saying farewell, including all of the Harry Potter movies.

Fortunately, many of the best HBO Max shows and movies remain and new projects continue to drop every week. Like other streaming services, HBO Max cycles through titles frequently. Some of them end up on elsewhere, while others just disappear into the digital wind. At least the quality of HBO Max's library is always high; that's why we've named it the best streaming service.

With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your HBO Max subscription this month. The list of departing movies has something for everyone, including superhero fare, supernatural horror and a star-studded heist film.

Here's what to watch before they leave HBO Max in August 2022. Plus, check out our ongoing guide on new movies and shows to watch this weekend and our picks for what to watch in August .

Sign up for HBO Max starting at $9.99/month (opens in new tab)

The best HBO Max movies leaving in August 2022

The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan's gritty take on Batman is widely considered one of the best superhero film series in the genre. Both The Dark Knight and its predecessor, Batman Begins, are leaving HBO Max, though we expect them to return at some point since they're Warner Bros. movies based on a DC property. Then again, Nolan has fallen out with the studio, so who knows? Take your chance to watch or rewatch while you can.

The Dark Knight is the pinnacle of his trilogy, featuring an Oscar-winning performance by the late Heath Ledger as the Joker opposite Christian Bale's Batman. Ledger embodies the villain's disturbing, psychopathic malevolence with almost frightening clarity. As the Joker sows chaos and terror in Gotham City, Batman grapples with the moral complexities of vigilantism and whether the ends always justify the means.

Leaving August 31 | Stream it on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Final Destination

All five Final Destination films are exiting HBO Max this month, so you could say the franchise hasn't found its final destination (bah dum dum). Whether they go to another streaming service is unclear, since the IP belongs to the Warner Brothers Discovery. For now, at least, they're taking the off ramp — so binge while you can.

The first movie, which came out in 2000, follows several high school students who narrowly avoid boarding a plane that ends up crashing. They survived thanks to premonition by Alex (Devon Sawa), but Death isn't ready to let them continue living. One by one, they are killed in a series of unusual accidents. The sequels feature new characters facing similar predicaments, as Death hunts anybody who manages to escape its grasp.

Leaving August 31 | Stream it on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Harry Potter

Watching the Harry Potter movies in order has been a tricky task, no thanks to the convoluted corporate dealmaking between Warner Brothers (the studio that made the films) and Universal (which owns the television airing rights to the Wizarding World). Now that both studios have sibling streamers, the Harry Potter films have been pinging back and forth between HBO Max and Peacock — and sometimes available on both at the same time.

Now, though, the saga is disapparating from HBO Max (while remaining on Peacock). It will likely return at some point. Unless you want to sign up for Peacock, take this last opportunity to track Harry, Hermione and Ron's adventures at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, starting with Sorcerer's Stone.

Leaving August 31 | Stream it on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Ocean's Eleven

George! Brad! Julia! Matt! Ocean's Eleven is the kind of star-studded, old-school film rarely seen since, well, the Rat Pack's 1960 original. Not only does it feature some of Hollywood's biggest names, it's a delightful, glitzy caper that is just pure fun. George Clooney leads the new pack as con man Danny Ocean, who assembles a team to avenge a grudge against a casino owner, win back his ex-wife (Julia Roberts) and, of course, get rich in the process.

Ocean's Eleven and its two sequels, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, are all perfect, easy entertainment for movie night. HBO Max and chill before all three films depart the service.

Leaving August 31| Stream it on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Underworld

The Underworld franchise has attracted a fervent fanbase, despite dismal reviews and little-to-no cultural impact. The devotees are drawn to a commanding lead performance by Kate Beckinsale, an aesthetic of black leather and metal, propulsive action sequences and the fantasy mainstay of vampires vs. werewolves. Beckinsale's icy Selene is a vampire warrior who hunts Lycans. Her perspective changes when her human love interest (Scott Speedman) is bitten, putting them in the crosshairs of both sides.

Only three of five (yes, five!) Underworld movies are available to stream on HBO Max and they will soon become unavailable. The franchise is owned by Sony, so we have a feeling the rights to some or all of them have been sold to another bidder for a time. Get your "Matrix but with vampires" fix now.

Leaving August 31 | Stream it on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Everything leaving HBO Max in August 2022

August 2

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

August 3

Aldnoah.Zero (Dubbed), 2014

Inuyasha, 2019

Mob Psycho 100 (Dubbed), 2019

Puella Magi Madoka Magica, 2012

The Promised Neverland (Dubbed), 2019

August 4

Top Gear, Season 26

August 6

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, 2021 (HBO)

August 12

For A Good Time, Call ..., 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

August 17

Top Gear, Season 27

August 26

Pure, 2020

August 27

Profugos, 2012 (HBO)

August 31

17 Again, 2009

2 Days in New York, 2012 (HBO)

42nd Street, 1933

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, 2016

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alan Partridge, 2014 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Alex Cross, 2012

America's Sweethearts, 2001

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Army of One, 2016 (HBO)

Batman Begins, 2005

Beetlejuice, 1988

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Beyond the Black Rainbow, 2011 (HBO)

Birth, 2004 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

Blade II, 2002

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Broadcast News, 1987 (HBO)

Bronson, 2009 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

Charlie's Angels, 2000

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

City of God, 2003 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Cold Mountain, 2003

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

Daphne & Velma, 2018

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Defiance, 2008 (HBO)

Dennis the Menace, 1993

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dolphin Tale 2, 2014

Down a Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Dracula Untold, 2014 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2015 (HBO)

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

Fay Grim, 2007 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

Final Destination 5, 2011

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Fool's Gold, 2008

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010

Friends With Kids, 2012 (HBO)

From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Get Carter, 1971

Getting Played, 2006 (HBO)

Gran Torino, 2008

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Horrible Bosses, 2011

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Huracan (AKA Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

I Give it a Year, 2013 (HBO)

I Spy, 2002

Impostor, 2002 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (HBO) Extended Version

Klute, 1971

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Lean on Me, 1989

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

Like Crazy, 2011 (HBO)

Los Cronocrimenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2008 (HBO)

Lost in Space, 1998

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

My Dog Skip, 2000

Mystic River, 2003

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Page One, 2011 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Project X, 2012

Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Red Sonja, 1985

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Roots (Mini Series), 1977

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

Son of Kong, 1933

Space Jam, 1996

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Super Fly, 1972

Taken 2, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

Tales from The Darkside: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)

Tea for Two, 1950

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

The Ant Bully, 2006

The Big Sleep, 1946

The Bridges of Madison County, 1995

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

The Dark Crystal, 1982

The Dark Knight, 2008

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Extra Man, 2010 (HBO)

The Final Destination, 2009

The First Monday in May, 2016 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

The Goodbye Girl, 1977

The Loft, 2015 (HBO)

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

The Mask, 1994

The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976

The Pelican Brief, 1993

The Raid 2, 2014

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

The Town, 2010

This Must Be the Place, 2012

Tickled, 2016 (HBO)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Tweety's High-Flying Adventures, 2000

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Valentine's Day, 2010

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View From the Top, 2003 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

We Are Marshall, 2006

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Young Man with a Horn, 1949