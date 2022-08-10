Disney Plus is getting a huge price hike and ad-supported tier - here’s how much you’ll pay now

Gulp. A Disney Plus price hike, its second in the less-than-three years since it launched, is coming. And it's really freaking big. Oh, and if you don't want to pay that much? An ad-supported Disney Plus is coming.

But that's not the only bad news. Fellow Disney-owned streaming service Hulu is also getting more expensive. All in all, two of the best streaming services are getting more expensive.

Disney Plus, which last had a price hike in March 2021 (going from $6.99 to $7.99) will be getting a much larger increase, of $3 more per month — now $10.99. That, though is for the ad-free Disney Plus. Ad-supported Disney Plus will be sold for $7.99 per month, the same existing rate. These changes go into effect on Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, on October 10, Hulu's price goes up by $1 for the ad-supported version, now $7.99. Ad-free Hulu will go up to $14.99, from $12.99. This all comes on the back of the ESPN Plus price hike, which is $3 per month more now, which goes into effect this month.

Old monthly price New monthly price Disney Plus $7.99 $10.99 (Dec. 8) Disney Plus with ads n/a $7.99 (Dec. 8) Hulu with ads $6.99 7.99 (Oct. 10) Hulu without ads $12.99 $14.99 (Oct. 10) ESPN Plus $6.99 $9.99 (Aug. 2022)

This story is developing and we will be updating it as we learn more