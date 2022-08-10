Disney Plus is getting a huge price hike and ad-supported tier - here’s how much you’ll pay now

By published

Hulu's getting a price hike too

The Disney Plus logo on a phone surrounded by popcorn
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gulp. A Disney Plus price hike, its second in the less-than-three years since it launched, is coming. And it's really freaking big. Oh, and if you don't want to pay that much? An ad-supported Disney Plus is coming.

But that's not the only bad news. Fellow Disney-owned streaming service Hulu is also getting more expensive. All in all, two of the best streaming services are getting more expensive.

Disney Plus, which last had a price hike in March 2021 (going from $6.99 to $7.99) will be getting a much larger increase, of $3 more per month — now $10.99. That, though is for the ad-free Disney Plus. Ad-supported Disney Plus will be sold for $7.99 per month, the same existing rate. These changes go into effect on Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, on October 10, Hulu's price goes up by $1 for the ad-supported version, now $7.99. Ad-free Hulu will go up to $14.99, from $12.99. This all comes on the back of the ESPN Plus price hike, which is $3 per month more now, which goes into effect this month.

Old monthly priceNew monthly price
Disney Plus$7.99$10.99 (Dec. 8)
Disney Plus with adsn/a$7.99 (Dec. 8)
Hulu with ads$6.99 7.99 (Oct. 10)
Hulu without ads$12.99$14.99 (Oct. 10)
ESPN Plus$6.99$9.99 (Aug. 2022)

This story is developing and we will be updating it as we learn more

Henry T. Casey
Henry T. Casey

Henry is a senior editor at Tom’s Guide covering streaming media, laptops and all things Apple, reviewing devices and services for the past seven years. Prior to joining Tom's Guide, he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. He's also covered the wild world of professional wrestling for Cageside Seats, interviewing athletes and other industry veterans.