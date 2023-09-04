Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales and deals for September: Browse the Labor Day discounts

Brooklyn Bedding sales and deals happen across the year, and the current offer is an especially good one: you can get 30% off the full range for Labor Day. It's common to see 25% off, but larger discounts only tend to appear around national holidays like this one. This is one of the best Labor Day mattress sales we've spotted, and the offer includes not only mattresses, but all accessories as well. This is the biggest discount we've seen from Brooklyn Bedding, and well worth taking advantage of.

Brooklyn Bedding make a huge range of mattresses and there's something to suit most sleeping styles. We'd particularly recommend the Aurora Luxe, which is top of our best cooling mattress picks and has three different firmness options available. Read our Aurora Luxe mattress review to find out more. Brooklyn Bedding's Plank Firm and Titan Plus mattresses also take the top two spots in our round-up of the best firm mattresses on the market.

Like many of the mattresses in our best mattress guide, Brooklyn Bedding mattresses all come with a 120-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty. Want to keep up to date with all Brooklyn Bedding's sales throughout the year? Our mattress sales guide will give you all the information on all the top mattress brands and their sales throughout the year.

Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales and deals to shop today

Signature Hybrid Mattress: was $665 now from $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

With three different firmness options to choose from, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress sits in the middle of the Brooklyn range. This hybrid mattress has five layers of coils and foams and comes in a huge range of sizes including three RV sizes. In our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review, we judged it to be particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, and it also performed particularly well on motion isolation. In the Labor Day sale, you can pick up a queen size mattress for $932.40, which is the cheapest we ever see it for.

Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress: was $999 now $699.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Available in three firmness options, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress is our top pick when it comes to its cooling properties. In our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress review, we were also impressed by the mattress' ability to relieve pressure points and keep the sleeper's spine aligned. The current Labor Day deal knocks a queen size mattress down to $1,305.50.

Sedona Elite Mattress: was $1,249 now from $874.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

One of the brand's more expensive options, the Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite is particularly suited to side sleepers and those who suffer with shoulder pain. Motion isolation is also very good and there's a dual system of coils for pressure relief. Pick up a queen size mattress in the Labor Day sales for $1,679.30.

Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: was $274 now from $191.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding's budget-friendly Dreamfoam Essential mattress (once known as the Chill) is an all-foam offering available in lots of size and thickness options. In our Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress review we found that the 10-inch model was suitable for all sleeping styles and a great choice for guest rooms, RVs and bunk beds (amongst other hard-to-fit spaces). You can grab a queen size mattress in the Labor Day sales from $366.80 (although this is for the entry-level 6-inch model).

Plank Firm Mattress: was $749 now from $524.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

If you're looking for a supportive firm mattress, the Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm mattress is our top pick in this department. Keeping the spine aligned, the mattress can help to alleviate back pain and is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The mattress is flippable, with an extra firm side and slightly plusher, but still firm, side. Currently, a queen size mattress is on offer for $932.40.

Which Brooklyn Bedding mattress should you buy?

If you're on a budget the Dreamfoam Essential mattress is hard to beat and is surprisingly comfortable for a thinner all-foam mattress. There are five different thicknesses and 22 different sizes available and the 8-inch version is included in our best cheap mattresses round-up.

The Brooklyn Essential is the brand's entry-level hybrid, with four layers measuring 10-inches. This is another good choice for those on a budget.

Brooklyn Bedding's Propel Dual-Sided All-Foam and Bloom mattresses are currently clearance stock, but you can grab a bargain with 50% off on all sizes.

The Aurora Hybrid Luxe Cooling mattress is Brooklyn Bedding's most popular mattress and our top pick of the best cooling mattresses on the market. Its premium hybrid qualities also made it one of our best luxury mattress choices.

If you're a back or stomach sleeper looking for a good all-rounder, the Signature Hybrid mattress is a comfortable choice and one of our recommended best queen size mattresses.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

The softer feel of the Sedona Elite makes it a great choice for side sleepers and its plush feel combined with a dual layer of coils makes it supportive as well as contouring.

The Plank Firm is our top recommendation when it comes to the best firm mattresses, with a flippable all-foam design. For extra support, the Plank Firm Luxe also contains a layer of coils for added pressure relief. There's also an organic version with the Plank Firm Natural.

Plus size sleepers are well served by Brooklyn Bedding. The Titan Plus is another inclusion in our best firm mattresses list, providing ample support to heavier sleepers. For plus size side sleepers, or those sharing their bed with a non-plus size sleeper, the Titan Plus Luxe offers more of a medium firmness to allow for more contouring.

Brooklyn Bedding's Spartan mattress is designed for athletes, with the brand claiming that the Far Infrared Rays technology utilized in the mattress will help with faster recovery and better sleep. We haven't tested this mattress ourselves, but reviews are positive.

Finally, Brooklyn Bedding's line-up is completed by the EcoSleep Luxe – an organic mattress featuring two layers of latex combined with coils and organic wool and cotton.

More of the best Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales and deals

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress deals Type: Hybrid | Firmness (1-10): 3, 5 or 7 | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Materials: Foam, coils, optional pillow top

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid sits in the middle of the brand's range and comes in a huge range of sizes, including RV sizes. We really like the fact that you can choose from three firmness options (and this is true of a lot of Brooklyn Bedding's mattresses). This means you can match up the mattress to your own sleeping style and softness preference.

The mattress is best suited to back and stomach sleepers, but side sleepers could add in the optional Cloud Pillow Top for additional cushioning and an overall softer feel. It performs particularly well when it comes to motion isolation, meaning that if you share your bed with a restless sleeper, you're unlikely to be disturbed. This isn't the Brooklyn Bedding mattress to choose if you're a hot sleeper (the Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress is your friend here), with even our testers who normally don't sleep hot feeling warm in the mattress. But for sheer choice and a mattress that suits a wide range of people, the Signature Hybrid is a good mattress to consider.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress deals Type: Hybrid | Firmness (1-10): 3, 5 or 7 | Height: 13" | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Materials: GlacioTex cover, memory foam, other foams, coils

One of Brooklyn Bedding's premium models, the Aurora Luxe is the ideal choice for anyone who struggles to stay cool at night. It's our top pick when it comes to cooling mattresses and comes in at a more reasonable price than some competitors. You'll find a GlacioTex cooling cover and a layer of foam infused with copper at the top of the mattress – both of which are designed to help with temperature regulation (in reality, the copper infusion will probably make little difference, although the mattress is very cool to sleep on).

Again, this mattress is available in three firmness options and with an optional Cloud Pillow Top. There's an option to suit everyone with this premium hybrid and it will work for all sleeping positions. The pillow top can add a bouncier and softer padded feel that will probably particularly appeal to side sleepers. The only real niggle is that the GlacioTex cover is slippery with a smooth weave that could be irritating for some sleepers.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Mattress deals Type: Hybrid | Firmness (1-10): 5.5 | Height: 14" | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Materials: Memory foam, other foams, coils Visit Site

The Sedona Elite is one of Brooklyn Bedding's softer mattresses and is only available in the one firmness option. The mattress has a soft, pillow top feel to it that makes it particularly suited to side sleepers and those suffering with shoulder or hip pain. There's excellent cushioning at pressure points and sleepers should find they get great pressure relief.

There's also low motion transfer, making this a great choice for those sharing a bed with a restless sleeper. But the mattress is too soft for stomach sleepers and it's not one of the cheaper options in the brand's range.

Made with a cover woven with phase-change material and gel memory foam, the mattress does a good job of keeping sleepers cool. This is particularly impressive when you consider that the Sedona Elite is on the softer side and provides sleepers with more of a cushioning ‘hug'.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

Dreamfoam Essential Mattress deals Type: All-foam | Firmness (1-10): 4-8 | Height: 6"–14" | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Materials: Memory foam, other foams

The Dreamfoam Essential mattress is Brooklyn Bedding's cheapest option and is an all-foam mattress that comes in five different thickness options and 22 different sizes. It's designed to fit into awkward spaces, RVs, campers, boats, guest rooms and bunk beds (amongst others).

The thinnest mattress models are the firmest, while the thicker models are plusher. We'd also suggest that the 10, 12 and 14-inch options are more suitable for long-term and regular use, as they have a better support core and thicker comfort section. The thinner mattresses are best suited for occasional use.

Our reviewer tested a 10-inch mattress and felt it was best suited to back and stomach sleepers. Motion isolation was also good, and the mattress didn't get too hot – impressive for an all-foam option. For those on a budget, this is a mattress to consider.

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

5. Brooklyn Bedding Plank Firm Mattress deals Type: All-foam | Firmness (1-10): 8 or 10 (flippable) | Trial: 120 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Materials: Comfort foam, other foams

The Plank Firm is, as the name might suggest, a firm mattress that's all-foam and flippable. There's an extra-firm side and a slightly softer (but still firm) side and we think it's one of the best choices for those looking for a firm mattress.

The mattress is particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, with the firm surface doing a great job of keeping the spine aligned. It's also endorsed by the ACA (as mentioned above) who say that the mattress offers excellent lumbar support and can reduce spinal stress and back pain.

Because it's an all-foam mattress, the Plank Firm can sleep a little hot although the lack of sinkage makes this less of a problem than mattresses with memory foam. There is the option of adding a GlacioTex cooling cover, which has excellent cooling qualities, or you could consider upgrading to the Plank Firm Luxe Hybrid, which has a layer of coils for better airflow.