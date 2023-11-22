Black Friday headphone deals — I found 7 big discounts on AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

With Black Friday almost here, there are some big discounts on the best headphones to be had. Here, I've tracked down the best Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield and Walmart to find the best discounts on the newest models from Apple, Beats, Bose and Sony.

All are flagship headphones and wireless earbuds, and despite most of them launching this year, there are some big savings to be had if you know where to look.

Why trust me? I've been testing audio products for more than 30 years, and I know what to look for when it comes to recommending the best headphones for all budgets. Here are the 7 best Black Friday headphone deals right now, and see our bigger Black Friday headphone deals roundup for more picks.

Best Black Friday earbuds deals

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 @ Amazon

SAVE $51! Top of my list for the best wireless earbuds, Sony's newest earbuds build on the strengths of their predecessor with a smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. In my Sony WF-1000XM5 review, I said that I loved the strong ANC performance and outstanding sound quality, and the user experiences via the awesome Sony Headphones Connect app is the best around. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Best Black Friday headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

$100 OFF! This is the the first price drop I've seen since we reviewed the updated QuietComfort Headphones. They were quietly launched in October and come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor. The $100 Black Friday saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price and they deserve to be snapped up before the offer ends.

Black Friday headphone deals — what to look for in 2023

Although you can find the best headphone deals at any time of the year, Black Friday deals tend to break all price records and 2023 is looking like no exception. It's not only about price though, and many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, its a good idea to take the following categories into consideration before settling on any pair of headphones.

1. Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Some models are more versatile than others, and I always have my AirPods Pro 2 with me for routine office commutes and trips to the gym. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

2. Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings. Some of the best audiophile headphones provide a premium audio experience at a price that's more affordable than you'd expect. Some models offer personalized sound via companion app, which allows the user to create their own profiles and tweak EQ levels to their hearing.

3. Battery life: Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless 4 headphones set a high bar by offer 60-hour battery life, and most wireless over-ear headphones typically manage around half that. Wireless earbuds can last about 5 to 10 hours and offer extended playtime with their bundled charging cases — always make sure one is included.

4. Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. For wired models, the manufacturer must include the aux cable, and any headphones that come with a carrying case, charging cable, user guide, and extra ear cups or tips are solid purchases.

5. Pricing considerations: Obviously, if you're here then price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Of course, there are some great deals to be had but going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're sacrificing on features or sound quality.

As the saying goes: timing is everything. And with sales season 2023 getting off to an early start, make sure you follow my Black Friday headphone deals page to keep track of the latest bargains.