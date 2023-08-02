Back to school laptop deals 2023 — discounts on Chromebooks, MacBooks and more

It’s time to shop back to school sales as the fresh academic year is just around the corner, and retailers are now offering some of the best back to school laptop deals of the summer. These machines are ideal for both work and play.
Laptop deals are always some of the most popular savings during the annual sales period, and with at-home learning remaining significantly popular in the last few years, an increasingly large number of students are relying on a laptop for educational purposes.
In order to help ensure you score a capable machine at a low price, we’re rounding up all the best back to school laptop deals that you get across major retailers from Amazon to Best Buy. Our favorite deal right now is MacBook Air M1 for just $749 courtesy of Amazon, it's no longer the flagship but it's still an exceptional laptop.
Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a stylish MacBook Pro, you’ll likely find what you’re after in our list below. And you’ll even find a few picks that are suitable for gaming, but only once all the hard work is done. So, let’s dive into the discounts, here are the best back to school laptop deals that are available right now.
Best back to school laptop deals
Chromebooks
Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $166 @ Amazon
A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off, with the C223's price dropping to $166. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model.
Asus Chromebook C203XA: was $249 now $167 @ Amazon
If you need a Chromebook that's rugged and durable, look no further than the Asus Chromebook C203XA, which has a spill-proof keyboard, military-grade durability and a scratch-resistant screen. This makes it perfect for any challenging or accident-prone environment. Right now, Amazon are selling this Chromebook for just $167, making it a very wallet friendly pick.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $208 @ Amazon
One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 just got a sizeable discount at Amazon as it's now more than $80 off in this back to school laptop deal. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.
HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $280 @ Amazon
This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life. It's a great pick for remote learning at home or in the campus library, especially thanks to its portable construction and aesthetically pleasing design.
Windows
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $649 @ Amazon
This Microsoft Surface laptop is one of the best around for productivity thanks to its 11-hour battery life, comfortable keyboard, and slim design. This fourth-generation model features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $758 @ Amazon
Amazon has sliced $185 off this HP Pavilion 15 laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.
Lenovo Ideapad 3i Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $779 @ Amazon
This Lenovo Ideapad 3i gaming laptop is now even more budget-friendly thanks to a $200 discount at Amazon. It comes packing an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with ultra-thin bezels.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $909 @ Best Buy
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy and it's on sale at Best Buy right now. This configuration comes sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 13.3" Laptop: was $1,249 now $999 @ Best Buy
If you're after a powerful laptop for larger work tasks and intensive multitasking, this Samsung Galaxy Book3 is an excellent pick. It packs a vibrant 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and can be flipped to reassemble a tablet-style device. Underneath the graphite casing, you'll find an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This powerful laptop is currently $250 off in Best Buy's back to school sale.
Acer Predator Helios Neo: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy
The Acer Predator Helios Neo is a powerful gaming laptop that can be used for just about any task. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel with 165Hz refresh rate, Core i5-13500HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It also has two PCIe M.2 slots, which leaves one slot available for future upgradeability.
MacBooks
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display. It was $100 off earlier, which makes this the second-lowest price we've seen for it.
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's only $50 off, so we recommend waiting till it's at least $100 off. (It's dropped to $1,049 in the past).
MacBook Pro 16" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,249 @ Amazon
Apple's new premier laptop is the most powerful Mac laptop we've tested. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023 review, we said its 16-inch mini-LED display is one of the best laptop displays we've tested. If you own an older Intel-powered MacBook Pro and need a new mobile powerhouse, this is the Mac you want. It features a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456 x 2234), M2 Pro 12-core CPU (w/ 19-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
