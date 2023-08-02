Back to school laptop deals 2023 — discounts on Chromebooks, MacBooks and more

It’s time to shop back to school sales as the fresh academic year is just around the corner, and retailers are now offering some of the best back to school laptop deals of the summer. These machines are ideal for both work and play.

Laptop deals are always some of the most popular savings during the annual sales period, and with at-home learning remaining significantly popular in the last few years, an increasingly large number of students are relying on a laptop for educational purposes.

In order to help ensure you score a capable machine at a low price, we’re rounding up all the best back to school laptop deals that you get across major retailers from Amazon to Best Buy. Our favorite deal right now is MacBook Air M1 for just $749 courtesy of Amazon, it's no longer the flagship but it's still an exceptional laptop.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a stylish MacBook Pro, you’ll likely find what you’re after in our list below. And you’ll even find a few picks that are suitable for gaming, but only once all the hard work is done. So, let’s dive into the discounts, here are the best back to school laptop deals that are available right now.

Best back to school laptop deals

Chromebooks

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $166 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently more than $100 off, with the C223's price dropping to $166. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model.

Asus Chromebook C203XA: was $249 now $167 @ Amazon

If you need a Chromebook that's rugged and durable, look no further than the Asus Chromebook C203XA, which has a spill-proof keyboard, military-grade durability and a scratch-resistant screen. This makes it perfect for any challenging or accident-prone environment. Right now, Amazon are selling this Chromebook for just $167, making it a very wallet friendly pick.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6": was $289 now $208 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 just got a sizeable discount at Amazon as it's now more than $80 off in this back to school laptop deal. This convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $280 @ Amazon

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life. It's a great pick for remote learning at home or in the campus library, especially thanks to its portable construction and aesthetically pleasing design.

Windows

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $649 @ Amazon

This Microsoft Surface laptop is one of the best around for productivity thanks to its 11-hour battery life, comfortable keyboard, and slim design. This fourth-generation model features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $758 @ Amazon

Amazon has sliced $185 off this HP Pavilion 15 laptop. It's an excellent machine for working and everyday tasks packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also great for watching videos and streaming thanks to its Full HD IPS micro-edge display. Plus, it sports a solid eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $779 @ Amazon

This Lenovo Ideapad 3i gaming laptop is now even more budget-friendly thanks to a $200 discount at Amazon. It comes packing an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with ultra-thin bezels.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $909 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy and it's on sale at Best Buy right now. This configuration comes sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 13.3" Laptop: was $1,249 now $999 @ Best Buy

If you're after a powerful laptop for larger work tasks and intensive multitasking, this Samsung Galaxy Book3 is an excellent pick. It packs a vibrant 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and can be flipped to reassemble a tablet-style device. Underneath the graphite casing, you'll find an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This powerful laptop is currently $250 off in Best Buy's back to school sale.

Acer Predator Helios Neo: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios Neo is a powerful gaming laptop that can be used for just about any task. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS panel with 165Hz refresh rate, Core i5-13500HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It also has two PCIe M.2 slots, which leaves one slot available for future upgradeability.

MacBooks