Best Buy's back to school laptop sale is live — here's 5 deals I'd get now from $549
Stay within budget with these student friendly deals
Back to school season is underway and while laptop deals can be found everywhere, Best Buy is offering some of the most aggressive deals I've seen all summer.
For a limited time, Best Buy has Windows laptops on sale from $549. Many of the systems on sale are AI laptops, which are great for students because these machines tend to offer better-than-average power efficiency. That means you can spend more time using cloud-based chatbots like ChatGPT without depleting your machine's battery life.
AI laptops are also a solid investment because most of them boast serious horsepower that includes the latest Intel or Snapdragon CPUs. Below I've listed five deals on some of the best AI laptops on the market. For more deals, check out our guide to the best back to school laptop sales and our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes).
Best AI laptop deals
The Lenovo Yoga 7 converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. That should be more than enough power for multitasking and the 16-inch screen will make it a great option for your Netflix binges.
This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find a Snapdragon X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We especially like the 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, which helps keep this laptop svelte and portable at just 3.2 lbs.
Dell's Inspiron line is one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The new Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's great for basic AI tasks that aren't too graphics heavy.
This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to that Core Ultra 7 chipset — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 14-inch 2K display. Trust me when I say if you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, the Dell Plus 2 is compact and light enough to tote around campus. Despite its affordable price, it also comes with a respectable spec sheet that includes a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
