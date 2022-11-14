Apple Watch Ultra just got first discount in early Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop before you buy one of the best Apple Watches out there, we’ve got good news — the Apple Watch Ultra just went on sale for the first time.

Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for $779 at Amazon in an early Black Friday sale. And as the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the most exciting smartwatches on the market, with a 49mm body, a 60-hour battery life, and that all-important Action Button, this is a deal worth looking at.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $779 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra has a saving of $20 right now on Amazon. It’s not much, but it’s the cheapest we’ve seen Apple’s biggest and toughest watch. The saving is across the Ultra with the orange and the starlight alpine loop, all of the other bands are still full price.

Any saving is a good saving when it comes to an Apple Watch, and this is the cheapest you’ll find the Apple Watch Ultra right now.

As we noted in our Apple Watch Ultra review, it is the best Apple Watch to buy if you're a serious athlete, and is arguably the most exciting Apple Watch on the market in 2022. In addition to new watchOS running features, the Ultra has an extra third button — the Action Button — which makes pausing the watch, or lapping the watch on the move, that little bit easier with sweaty fingers, or when wearing gloves.

As well as the Action Button, the Apple Watch Ultra has a brighter display of 2000 nits (the brightest screen on any Apple Watch), and a battery life of 60 hours, which is a huge improvement on the 36 hours of the Apple Watch 8. It also the latest GPS protocol (L5), promising the most precise location data of any Apple Watch yet, and a siren safety feature, to help you alert others of your location if lost on the trail.

The Apple Watch Ultra comes with three different bands. The watch itself is the same, but you can choose between the Alpine loop, the Trail loop, and the Ocean loop. The sale is currently only on the orange and starlight-colored Alpine loops — designed for “explorers," the band is made from two integrated layers of high-strength yarn, and fastened with a titanium G-hook fastener. Read more about all of the Apple Watch Ultra straps here.

Want to know more? then read our Apple Watch 8 vs the Apple Watch Ultra face-off. And for more discounts on hot products, check out our Black Friday deals live blog for more early discounts ahead of the big sales day itself.