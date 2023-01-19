Apple Watch 8 just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon and Best Buy

The first Presidents Day sales of the season are starting to surface. However, if you can't wait till February 20, Amazon and Best Buy are offering an epic one-day sale on the best smartwatch you can buy.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) on sale for $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals ever. Best Buy offers the same deal (opens in new tab) on all color options.

The Apple Watch 8 sports a host of new features including a skin temperature sensor for period/sleep tracking, a new crash detection feature, and the long awaited Apple Watch low power mode that can extend the battery life to an impressive 36 hours.

It also sports a larger screen than its predecessor, with a clear edge-to-edge display. The new screen is optimized for features like an always-on display, the new watchOS 9 faces, and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages.

The Series 8 might not be as exciting as Apple's more premium adventure watch — the Apple Watch Ultra — but if you’re not planning on taking your tech rock climbing or diving any time soon, it’s still the best Apple Watch to buy.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review we called the Series 8 the ideal upgrade for owners of the Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5, or anyone who wants a full-featured watch experience.

Make sure to follow our best Apple deals guide and Best Buy coupon codes guide for more last-minute deals on our favorite Apple tech.