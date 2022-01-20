Apple Watch 7 just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you've been waiting for the Apple Watch 7 to hit an all-time-low price, we have good news. The latest version of Apple's smartwatch just received its biggest discount yet.

The Apple Watch 7 is on sale for $339 at Amazon. The 41mm model with GPS normally costs $399, so you'll save $60, making this the best Apple Watch deal we've seen for the Series 7.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The green Apple Watch 7 is $60 off at Amazon. This is the best Apple Watch deal we've seen on the Series 7 ever. Apple's new smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen and faster charging.

If you've been wondering whether you should buy the Apple Watch 7, this could be the time to invest. It's the best smartwatch around and an excellent fitness tracker for helping you stick to your fitness resolutions, no matter the time of year. It even supports Apple Fitness Plus, including the program's new Time to Run feature. First-time Fitness Plus users will also get 6 months of workout classes free with the purchase of a new Apple Watch. See what we're getting at?

Apple's new smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen and faster charging. Thanks to an always-on display, plenty of health features and seamless integration with other Apple devices, the Apple Watch 7 sets the example of what a smartwatch should be. It should keep you connected, help you monitor your health, and extend your smartphone to the convenience of your wrist.

With watchOS 8, the Apple Watch 7 can do plenty without your smartphone, too. It can be used to control your HomeKit devices and work as a virtual key for your hotel room or car. Although this deal applies to the GPS-version, upgrading to LTE connectivity could further free your Apple Watch, letting you take calls and send messages when your iPhone isn't nearby.

Note that the Apple Watch deal at Amazon applies to the green version of the Apple Watch 7. We happen to love this color option, though if it's not your style, you can save $10 on other versions.