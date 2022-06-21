Amazon Prime 2022 early deals are live — here are the best sales

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts now. While we're used to seeing early Prime Day deals, this year Amazon is starting earlier than ever, with exclusive Prime member deals on Fire TVs already and with discounts on Echo devices and more to follow.
So, we're rounding up the best Amazon deals you can shop today. Remember, you must be a Prime member to access these deals. (If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) or free 6-month trial if you're a student (opens in new tab)).
Early deals
TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon is slashing the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p or 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from Amazon.
Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: for $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's on sale for just $199.
Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: for $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs is now at its lowest price ever. All sizes are on sale, but the 55-inch model has dropped to an all-time low of $349. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, the 4-Series offers premium perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).
Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: for $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support (additional webcam purchase is required). Normally priced at $559, the 55-inch model is now on sale for just $299.
Toshiba 75" M550 Fire TV: for $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for a 75-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba. This feature-packed 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.