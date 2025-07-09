How long does Amazon Prime Day last — what you need to know

We are in the midst of Amazon's huge Prime Day sale. The 2025 edition of the annual summer savings event is the longest one yet taking place over four days.

If you're Prime member, get ready to shop exclusive Prime Day deals on everything from apparel and gaming to tech and home.

Plenty of Prime Day deals are popping up over those four days, so be sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we track down all the latest news and best deals. I've even rounded up some deals worthy of your attention.

Keep in mind, that you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to gain access to the deals. New members can get a free 30-day trial at Amazon.

How long does Prime Day 2025 last?

The 2025 edition of Amazon Prime Day is running from Tuesday, July 8 through Friday, July 11, 2025 ending at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

It's a shift from the previous two-day format to a longer four-day sales event.

With that in mind, there are plenty of deals to get right now.

Best Prime Day Deals you can still get

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. For Prime Day, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but today's Prime deals are slashing the prices of various sets. You can find deals on everything from Disney to Star Wars as well discounts on generic sets.

RESTOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon Listen up, Prime members. Sign into your account now to get access to purchase the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. This is the first time Amazon has offered Nintendo's new console. There's no telling how much stock they have, so act fast!

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon This smart plug model only works with Alexa smart homes, but it's the easiest option for pairing and controlling non-smart devices with your voice from an Amazon Echo device or through the Alexa smart app.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will light up your outdoor space — and are over 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Ninja appliances: deals from $44 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, grills and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Black: was $199 now $99 at Amazon This smart range comes with four cleaning modes and three intensities, including clean, white+, gum health and DeepClean+ Care. In addition, it’s Bluetooth enabled via the Sonicare app to provide real-time, progress reports on your brushing regime. What’s more, BrushSync Technology lets you know when it’s time to replace your brush head — which is always handy. With 50% off, this is a deal worth snapping up.

Blueair Air Purifiers: deals from $88 @ Amazon

I've been using a Blueair air purifier for the past few months and it's been an excellent addition to my apartment. It includes HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. It also boasts a quiet operation and app connectivity. This allows you to control your settings wherever you are. What's more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room. Even the newly-launched Blue Signature models (pictured) are on sale now.

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $296 at Amazon If you want fitness tracking without encumbering your wrist, the Oura Ring 4 is the device you want. It's the best fitness tracking ring we've tested and it earned a perfect 5-star rating in our Oura Ring 4 review. It's comfortable to wear, pretty and includes useful tracking metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature and more.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Dyson sale: deals from $249 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 45% off popular Dyson products! The sale includes vacuums, air purifiers and popular styling tools like the Dyson Airwarp.