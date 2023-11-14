AirPods Black Friday deals — 7 best sales I recommend right now

Apple's AirPods are some of the most desirable wireless earbuds and headphones on the market. At the full price though, they can often seem out of reach. But with the great savings I found on every model in the AirPods series, you can get your hands on Apple's premium models for less. You just need to know where to look.

Whether you're an Apple newbie or a fanboy looking to upgrade, I'm seeing some great early Black Friday deals on the best AirPods at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart ahead of the main sales event.

I've been testing headphones for 30 years, and several of Apple's iconic AirPods designs are among my go-to models for commuting and working out. All are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award and rank among the best wireless headphones we've ever tested thanks to the slick iOS integration, superb comfort, sound quality, and top-tier features.

Keep scrolling to find the best AirPods deals you can buy right now, and remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding early deals to shop.

AirPods Black Friday deals: Best U.S. sales right now

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

AirPods Black Friday deals: Best U.K. sales right now

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was £229 now £190 @ OnBuy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Black Friday AirPods deals — what to look for in 2023

Many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, you’ll want to take the following categories into account before settling on any pair.

Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings.

Battery life: We've criticized Apple's battery life in the past, which went from 5 hours to 6 hours with the arrival of AirPods 3 and Pro 2 models, whereas many rivals models run from 8 to 12 hours typically. While the AirPods Max offer 20 hours with ANC enabled, new over-ear designs typically manage around 30 hours of playback time with ANC. Although the AirPods haven't given the strongest playback times we've seen compared to rivals, the real-world durations have remained consistent and we haven't noticed any decrease in capacity with usage over time.

Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. For AirPods 3 and Pro 2 models you'll probably want to add one of our best wireless chargers, although a Lightning charging cable is supplied there's no USB adapter. Additionally, it’s worth noting that if you ever want to switch to wired listening on the AirPods Max, you’ll need to buy a separate $35 Lightning cable, and you may also want to consider one of our best AirPods Max cases and covers to offer better protection than the pouch that's supplied.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now there are plenty of early Black Friday deals to help you get the best tech for less.

Which are the best Apple AirPods for you?

The Editor's Choice second-gen original AirPods (2019) are ideal for most Apple fans. There's no noise canceling and no fussy eartip insertion. They use Apple's H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices and offer hands-free "Hey Siri" to launch Apple's digital assistant. These are the best cheap AirPods you can get.

The original AirPods Pro were replaced by the Pro 2 in 2022, which were updated to the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C in September 2023. Both options are available simultaneously and offer outstanding noise cancelation, adaptive audio features, and plenty more besides. Aside from the USB-C port on the charging case on the new version there’s also a new acoustic architecture, and in our testing we did notice a small uptick in sound quality.

They are also the only AirPods earbuds capable of lossless audio, though this feature will only be available with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. So if you plan on picking up Apple’s mixed reality headset next year, it’s worth being prepared. The case itself is also capable of recharging faster, and has an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

I've worn the AirPods Pro 2 for everything from running to high intensity workouts, and the buds remain sturdy in my ears and deliver great sound. They also feature a transparency mode that's good for runners and other pedestrians who want to keep track of their surroundings while listening to music.

For more detailed information check out our best AirPods buying guide.