How to sign up for Walmart Plus — get early access to Black Friday deals

Walmart is offering members of its Walmart Plus service priority access to its Walmart Black Friday deals. Members are able to shop Walmart sales four hours before they open to the general public. This is a massive perk given that many of Walmart's most popular deals tend to sell out in minutes.

In addition, Walmart Plus members also get access to select PS5 restock events. This is the first time that Walmart is offering these perks, so if you're wondering how to sign up to Walmart Plus — we'll show you how.

How to sign up for Walmart Plus

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus includes a free 15-day trial.

As you might expect, signing up for Walmart Plus is an extremely straightforward process. There is even a 15-day free trial available, which will let you see what all the fuss is about before committing your cash. However, note that during the first Plus-exclusive PS5 restock, trial accounts weren't eligible to buy a console.

Walmart Plus costs $98 a year (or $12.95 a month), and you get a fair amount for your money. Aside from priority access to deals and console drops, you’ll also get unlimited free delivery, faster in-store shopping via Scan & Go, discounts on fuel and commonly prescribed medication, and early access to the retailer’s deals. If you’re a frequent Walmart shopper, that’s a lot of bang for your buck.

