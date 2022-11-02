15 best early Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now

Amazon is officially in holiday season mode. The retailer started offering early Black Friday deals last month during its surprise October Prime Day and the hits have been coming ever since.

The retailer is offering deep discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, apparel, home furniture, iPads, and more. It's a lot to digest — even for us — so we're taking a step back, bypassing the mediocre deals, and highlighting the best deals you can get right now.

As expected, there are plenty of deals on Amazon hardware. Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dots, and a handful of Blink security cameras are now at their lowest price of the year. Amazon is also offering a lot of great Apple deals. The iPad Air 2022, for instance, is now at its lowest price ever. But take note — Best Buy is countering a lot of Amazon's deals and in some cases offering sales Amazon has yet to offer.

Another thing to watch out for is third-party merchants. A lot of deals are selling out fast and Amazon is falling back on third-party merchants to sell products. That's not an issue, but in a few instances we've seen third-party merchants offering used/renewed items instead of new items. While the product page usually displays when an item is used, the print can be small, so be alert of your merchant when hitting that buy button.

Below you'll find the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far today. We'll be updating this page with further sales as they're launched.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 75" F30 Fire TV: $849 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We named the Insignia F30 one of the best TVs under $500 (opens in new tab). Yet despite its price, it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. The giant 75-inch model is now at its lowest price ever. If you want to hit the sub-$500 price, the 70-inch model is on sale for $449 (opens in new tab) (was $649).

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $49 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. This is not the lowest price we have seen, but it still makes a great deal at $39.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review (opens in new tab), we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Pixel 6a is easily the best phone under $500, but it's an amazing deal at $299. This phone brings great performance with Google’s Tensor, plus you get two stellar cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound and longer battery life than its predecessor. They're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,795 $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is more than $500 off in this epic TV deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. This Amazon discount drops the LG C2 OLED TV to its lowest ever price.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $ 274 $169 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)The Roomba 694 is one of the best budget robot vacs you'll find. In our iRobot Roomba 694 review (opens in new tab), we called it an attractive robot vacuum with straightforward cleaning. It won't map out your home like some high-end vacs, but it does a solid job of cleaning up via its bump-and-clean methodology. It's $10 cheaper than it was last week and currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates and take video calls in seconds.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor: $99 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100.

(opens in new tab) Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: $89 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is the best weighted blanket (opens in new tab) we've tested. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this our best pick. It's now at its lowest price to date.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 45: $169 $118 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It offers GPS to track your pace and distance, and you can get free personalized coaching on your write. Other perks include smart notifications for calls and texts.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: $149 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These lightweight earbuds offer the famous Bose sound quality in a compact secure package perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle. With three colours to choose from and a sale price lower than it has ever been, this is a compelling offer.