Asus ROG VR gaming headset could be first to get Meta Horizon OS

As the Meta Quest 3 and 3S continue to dominate the VR headset space, the company looks to expand its reach by partnering with other brands such as Asus and Lenovo. Now, it looks like the upcoming Asus ROG VR gaming headset will be the first to deliver on that promise.

According to notable leaker Luna on X, the Asus ROG VR headset to likely to be the first third-party headset to ship with Meta Horizon OS. This mixed reality operating system is the same one that powers Meta Quest headsets, meaning we'll likely see familair features, menus and even VR games in the upcoming ROG headset.

NEW: Details on the upcoming ASUS ROG VR headset running Meta Horizon OS.It is codenamed Tarius, and will likely be one of the first 3P Horizon OS HMDs to ship.It is planned to include Eye Tracking and Face Tracking. The displays will be QD-LCD with local dimming or µOLED. pic.twitter.com/K5pYxcBK4hJanuary 12, 2025

Codenamed "Tarius" as per the leak, the Asus ROG VR headset is also tipped to include eye-tracking and face-tracking, with either QD-LCD or minro-OLED displays. The leaker also suggests there will be local dimming (to automatically adjust brightness in specific areas to improve picture quality).

Asus has been quiet about its VR headset since Meta announced its collaboration with the gaming company back in April 2024. Meta stated Asus "will use its expertise as a leader in gaming solutions to develop an all-new performance gaming headset."

While not much is known about the new headset, we now have a better idea of what it could offer, and it looks to be similar to Meta Quest VR headset's winning formula. However, if Asus' headset also comes with face and eye-tracking hardware, like the Meta Quest Pro, we could see more of a premium gaming VR headset on our hands.

While there's no word on a release date, we may not be too far off seeing the ROG VR headset, since the leak suggests it will be among the first to offer Meta Horizon OS.

This isn't unlike Valve's push to bring SteamOS to other gaming handhelds, such as the Lenovo Legion Go S. In fact, Lenovo is also collaborating with Meta, as it's expected to develop several mixed reality devices.

Meta Quest VR has seen its best year yet with games such as Batman: Arkham Shadow and new features including linking up with a Windows PC to offer three virtual displays. If what we get on a Meta Quest headset comes down the line for Asus' upcoming ROG VR headset, then it's already looking like a VR device worth checking out.