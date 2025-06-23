Exclusive: I tested Viture’s next-gen AR glasses, and my eyes couldn’t believe what they saw

Viture is close to revealing all about its next-gen AR glasses, and I got to go hands-on with them. I've been told to not talk about them until the announcement in July, but thanks to a little gift of gab, I can share a little more about my time with them.

I’ve seen the Reddit hype when I gave these specs Best of show at AWE 2025, so I’ll do my best to navigate what I can and can’t say to answer some of your questions — demonstrating why if you’re in the market for a new pair of specs, you should wait for just a few more weeks.

Because honestly? These are some of the best AR glasses I’ve ever seen.

The big picture

(Image credit: Viture)

Let’s get into the main reason most of us buy AR specs — the picture quality. In this area, the likes of Viture and Xreal have been moving forward step-by-step in offering a bigger screen, a higher quality picture and a wider field of view.

And with these upcoming specs, you’ll see the biggest, brightest, sharpest, most vivid and widest screen yet. Using Sony’s newest micro-OLED tech, I could definitely see an improvement in fidelity over other glasses. No confirmation on what the resolution is, but to my eyes, something is sharper here.

Then of course you’ve got the Viture-style color calibration that ensures a real immersively accurate warmth to every picture with the smooth refresh rate, alongside a HDR-ish inky depth to the darker moments.

As to fringing around the edges that you can see in some glasses that tout a wide field of view, there isn’t any! Whatever size screen you simulate to completely fill out that display space, the corners and sides of it remain crystal clear in your near-peripheral vision.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, shout-out to the new built-in functionalities (that I can’t talk about yet, but get hyped for them), and the dynamic tint control across those lenses creating a near-perfect blindfold across the front.

But what about size?

I saw this question a little bit on the subreddits too. This isn’t the first time I was exposed to 60 degrees. I saw a prototype a while back, and oh my word the bird bath prisms to pull this off were insane.

(Image credit: Viture)

But with the new glass in these Viture specs, the company managed to nail it without adding any immediately noticeable size or weight to them on the face. They felt comfortable to wear, didn’t create any strain on the nose or the tops of my ears, and were easy enough to adjust for getting the picture just right.

I can envision these continuing to be nice to wear on long journeys without any fatigue on the face, while not getting many double takes on public transport.

Early verdict

And that is as much as I can tell you right now before Viture’s big announcement. There’s no word on price of full launch yet, so you’ll have to keep it locked for when the reveal happens, and I can share some more details (along with uncensored pictures) of what these specs look like!

The Xreal One Pros are the best AR glasses you can buy right now, and if you do get them, you won’t be disappointed. However, I have to admit the timing is awkward.

Virtue’s got a chance here, and provided the price is right, these look set to be something special!